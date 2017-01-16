European Club Rankings: Real Madrid Finally Lose, Barcelona Bite Back

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

For the first time this season, in any competition, Real Madrid lost a game of football they participated in. A 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla—a team they'd already played and beaten twice in 2016-17 alone—stopped Zinedine Zidane's unbeaten run at 40.

How does this rare, momentous event affect our European Club Rankings this week?

The rankings are now season-long in their measurement of clubs. Previous editions of the European Club Rankings only took recent form into account (spanning four to six weeks), but this edition tracks teams throughout 2016-17.

Teams that have lost the fewest games in all competitions naturally rank higher, and Champions League form and presence is used as a tiebreaker for those with similar records.