Kristaps Porzingis Illness: Updates on Knicks Star's Status and Return

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis came down with an illness and will be out of action on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, the team announced. It is unclear when he'll return to the court.

Porzingis out vs. Wizards

Tuesday, Jan. 31

The Knicks did not offer a timetable for Porzingis' recovery from his illness. Willy Hernangomez is set to start in his place.

Porzingis, 21, has established himself as one of the most exciting young stars in all of basketball. During an impressive rookie season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He's been even better in his sophomore campaign, posting 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest.

While Carmelo Anthony remains the franchise cornerstone and Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah give the team a veteran feel, the future of the organization is in the hands of the 7'3" Porzingis, and for good reason. His unique blend of size, skill and shooting makes him a threat from anywhere on the court and a matchup nightmare.

Porzingis' rise has presented the struggling Knicks with an interesting conundrum: Do they continue to take the win-now approach with veterans on the team—even if they aren't contenders when pitted against teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference—or do they blow up the roster and rebuild around Porzingis?

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report thinks they should choose the latter:

Regardless, the goal for the time being will be getting Porzingis healthy and back on the court. In his absence, Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Lance Thomas should see a bump in minutes, while the team's trio of centers—Noah, Kyle O'Quinn and Hernangomez—should each see their role increase as well.