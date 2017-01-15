WWE UK Championship Tournament: Sunday Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament came to a conclusion Sunday night after Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne to become the first WWE U.K. champion.

Everything about this tournament was outstanding, from the presentation and having Nigel McGuinness on commentary to picking the 16 talents to fill up the brackets.

Michael Cole seemed like a new man calling this tournament alongside McGuinness, and with any luck, this won't be the last time we see them at the table together.

The first-round matches produced some great moments, but night two upped the ante and put on what is sure to be remembered as one of the most exciting shows of 2017.

Let's take a look at the final three rounds of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.