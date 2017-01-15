BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Winners, Prize Money, Final Scores, Results

Glen Durrant finally won his first BDO World Darts Championship on Sunday, as the top-seeded player beat Danny Noppert 7-3 at Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey.

The 46-year-old shifted gears after six close sets, winning four straight and taking advantages of some sloppy play on the doubles from his younger opponent. It's a fitting end to a wonderful season for Duzza, who has been waiting for this title for a long time.

Here's a look at the result of the final:

BDO World Darts Championship Final Score Glen Durant 7-3 Danny Noppert Live Darts

Per Sporting Life, the winner will take home £100,000, while Noppert has to settle for £35,000.

Recap

Noppert won the bull to start the final with the darts, but it was Durrant who made a flying start with seven perfect darts before missing seven doubles. The double trouble continued, although Duzza kept his nerves under control a little better, taking the set 3-1 against throw.

Noppert took out 64 to break throw at the start of the second set, but Durrant answered with a ton. It was Noppert who did best on the doubles in the second set, tying things up by taking out double 20.

The fans at Lakeside were up for the final, as shared by Channel 4:

When you've got a DJ gig playing to thousands at 7pm but the #Lakeside2017 men's final starts at 4:45pm pic.twitter.com/iI9I3yyWpK — Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 15, 2017

The problems on the doubles continued for both, with Durrant missing three straight to start the third set. He came back for double 16 to tie things up, but the debutant needed just two darts on the doubles in the next two legs, taking the set.

Duzza held throw to start the fourth, but his opponent started to find his range on the doubles, tying things up with his first chance. The BDO world No. 1 had a slight slip toward the end of the set, busting on three, but he returned to the board to grab the score on his fifth dart and tie things up once again.

As Live Darts shared, Duzza was doing plenty of damage with maximums:

SET: Durrant now with six 180s to his name as he tidies up the fourth set to level up at two apiece! #Lakeside2017 pic.twitter.com/PLhPmFQREU — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 15, 2017

Noppert missed a key dart on the doubles to give his opponent a break in the fifth, and Durrant kept firing in the maximums, taking out double four to reclaim the lead. The Dutchman replied with a sublime leg, however, breaking throw immediately.

Duzza stole one leg after a series of misses on the doubles, but Noppert took out double 10 to tie things up once again heading into the break.

BDO Darts couldn't help themselves:

Durrant took control in the seventh set, opening with back-to-back legs, and Noppert seemed to give up on the set, handing his opponent the advantage. Noppert broke back to start the next set following several missed doubles from Duzza, but he missed double one to waste his advantage immediately.

The top seed nearly took out 147 but missed double 18, but he returned to take out tops for a two-set lead in the eighth, heading into the break with all momentum.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Noppert held throw to halt his run, and both men missed a handful of doubles in the following leg before Duzza held as well. The Dutchman's resolve seemed to vanish, and Durrant took out tops to move within a set of his first title.

Noppert wasn't finished, however, breaking throw to start the 10th set. But Duzza hit back through double 16. Another break followed after Durrant blocked double 10 with an awkward dart, but Durrant forced a decider on throw. In the decider, Noppert seemed to give up, and Durrant took out double 16 with his first chance to finally win the title.

A shared by Live Darts, the winner could barely hold back the tears:

🏆 WINNER: Glen Durrant is the 2017 BDO Lakeside Champion after a 7-3 victory over Danny Noppert in the final! #Lakeside2017 pic.twitter.com/tDwCt4IxJi — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 15, 2017

It's been a long time coming for Durant, who has come close to winning the title on plenty of occasions. Noppert also made a great impression throughout the week on his debut, and he's a likely future champion if he can learn from the mistakes he made on Sunday.