Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Info

Real Madrid meet Celta Vigo in the first leg of the 2017 Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in what's probably the marquee tie of the last eight.

Los Blancos will need to make the most of home advantage against a Celta side loaded with attacking quality and talented enough to win this competition. In particular, manager Eduardo Berizzo has an abundance of riches in the forward positions, including strikers Iago Aspas and John Guidetti.

Of course, Celta will need to be strong in every area against a Real team that's established a Spanish record 40-match unbeaten run.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and viewing details for the first leg:

Date: Wednesday, January 18

Time: 8.15 p.m. (GMT). 3.15 p.m. (ET).

TV Info: beIN Sports.

Live Stream: fuboTV.

Preview

Both sides found goals easy to come by during the last-16 stage. Celta hit six goals in their 6-2 aggregate win over Valencia, while Los Merengues also netted six times to help see off Sevilla 6-3 over two legs.

As is the norm, both managers also rotated personnel to great effect. Real chief Zinedine Zidane gave starts to squad players such as attacking midfielders James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio. The pair accounted for three goals during the tie with Sevilla.

As for Berizzo, he was able to rest Guidetti and Aspas during the second leg against Valencia. Instead, it was Fiorentina loanee Giuseppe Rossi who rose to the occasion, scoring Celta's first in a 2-1 win.

Rossi has lost none of his composure in front of goal. He's a terrific option for the cup, if Berizzo opts to hold out Aspas and Guidetti.

fotopress/Getty Images Guidetti is one of many attacking options who could cause Real problems.

Zidane can make similar choices regarding some of his star names up top. In particular, the Frenchman may choose to again leave talisman Cristiano Ronaldo out.

Real's powerhouse No. 7 didn't feature against Sevilla, while centre-forward Karim Benzema began on the bench. But Zidane needed Benzema to net the priceless equaliser during stoppage time in the second leg to establish Real's new record-setting run.

Benzema came on as a substitute for Alvaro Morata, who struggled mightily to lead the line in place of the France international, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

Will Celta produce a cup upset? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Will Celta produce a cup upset? Yes 0%

No 0% Total votes: 0

Morata failed to cap several promising moves with the right finish in Sevilla. He must do more to prove he can make the grade during his second spell with the club. Taking his chances against a Celta defence breached 32 times in 18 La Liga matches would be the perfect response from Morata.

Chances won't be in short supply as long as precocious 20-year-old Asensio is involved. His stunning solo goal in the second leg against Sevilla offered a tantalising glimpse of his awesome potential.

Madrid third sub is Benzema for Morata - whose not had a good night. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 12, 2017

Asensio is a flair player capable of the kind of magic to stake Los Blancos into the commanding first-leg lead Zidane will naturally want to take to Balaidos.

Without a healthy cushion, Real will struggle to overcome a side saving its best for the cup this season.