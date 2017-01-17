WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Latest Betting Odds, Good and Bad Value Bets on Winner

The presumptive favorite on OddsShark's previous big board, The Undertaker has slid behind Strowman. According to Hartling, The Undertaker "has seen his odds drop after dirtsheets have gotten word that his potential WrestleMania match with John Cena is off the board."

However, The Deadman still makes a compelling winner of the Royal Rumble for a number of reasons.

First, as he stated on SmackDown LIVE's 900th episode in November, The Undertaker doesn't want to be defined by WrestleMania. While winning the Rumble match guarantees a WrestleMania main event, it would also mean Undertaker would appear more often in the leadup to the show. And a win at a major pay-per-view that's not WrestleMania would be against the recent norm for The Deadman.

Second, The Deadman was the winner when this event last took place in San Antonio in 2007. The ensuing story nearly mirrors this year, as there are champions for both the Raw and SmackDown LIVE brands, and The Undertaker is beholden to neither show.

Having him win the Rumble match not only creates a compelling narrative, but it also extends multiple storylines for a few more weeks, namely: Who will Undertaker face at 'Mania? His win could set up any number of huge WrestleMania main events.

If he were to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship on Raw, his opponent could be Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins or even Braun Strowman.

If he chose SmackDown LIVE, a main event featuring The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles or Cena would likely be on the card. Either one would make for must-see TV.

And just a guess: This isn't the last WrestleMania that The Undertaker will participate in. With the recent WWE announcement that WrestleMania 34 will be headed to New Orleans next year, it makes too much sense for The Undertaker to avenge his lone WrestleMania loss in the city where The Streak ended.

Whether that's against Brock Lesnar (not likely) or another Superstar, it doesn't matter. Seeing Undertaker leave The Superdome as a winner would be a fitting end to his career.