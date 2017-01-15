Larry Fitzgerald: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Cardinals WR's Future

After wrapping up his 13th season in the league, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will have a big decision on his hands as he evaluates whether to play for another year.

Continue for updates.

Fitzgerald Comments on Future

Sunday, Jan. 15

Speaking with NFL Network on Sunday, Fitzgerald said he hasn't made up his mind about returning to the Cardinals in 2017.

In December, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 10-time Pro Bowler was considering retirement but had yet to commit either way.

Fitzgerald led the league with 107 receptions, but he showed his age in 2016. He averaged a career-low 9.6 yards per reception, which ranked 116th out of 154 qualified receivers. Football Outsiders listed him as the 56th-best wideout in DYAR (defensive yards above replacement), down from fourth in 2015.

While Fitzgerald's performance dipped, he could still be an integral member of the Cardinals offense for another year. Especially after John Brown's receiving yards fell almost by half (1,003 in 2015 to 517 in 2016), Arizona would likely prefer to have Fitzgerald around for next season.

With nothing left to prove in the NFL, though, Fitzgerald opting to walk away from the game wouldn't be a surprise. It's doubtful playing in 2017 would help him fill one of the few voids in his NFL legacy—a Super Bowl ring—since the Cardinals aren't shaping up to be a title contender with 37-year-old Carson Palmer at quarterback.

Even if Fitzgerald ultimately comes back to the team, Arizona would be wise to begin thinking toward the future and looking at potential long-term replacements for the veteran wide receiver.