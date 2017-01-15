US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Sunday Results and Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships continued into its second day in Kansas City, Missouri.

Action in the juvenile and intermediate divisions concluded Sunday, with five events sprinkled throughout the morning and afternoon.

Below is a look at Sunday's top finishers and the remaining schedule for the U.S. championships:

2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Sunday Results Juvenile Dance—Free Dance Competitors Total Score First Nastia Efimova, Jonathan Zhao 88.02 Second Alice Serbin, Kenan Slevira 83.15 Third Elliana Peal, Ethan Peal 76.25 Intermediate Men—Free Skate Competitor Total Score First Ilia Malinin 125.44 Second Nicholas Hsieh 111.66 Third Philip Baker 108.20 Intermediate Dance—Free Dance Competitors Total Score First Katarina Wolfkostin, Howard Zhao 107.19 Second Layla Karnes, Jeffrey Chen 94.53 Third Paulina Brykalova, Daniel Brykalov 89.25 Intermediate Ladies—Free Skate Competitors Total Score First Stephanie Ciarochi 126.54 Second Emilia Murdock 122.00 Third Ariela Masarsky 120.55 Intermediate Pairs—Free Skate Competitors Total Score First Masha Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov 97.11 Second Jade Esposito and Franz-Peter Jerosch 95.61 Third Isabelle Martins and Ryan Bedard 91.77 Source: IceNetwork.com

2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Schedule (Jan. 16-22) Monday, Jan. 16 Time (ET) Novice Ladies—Short Program 10:50 a.m. Novice Men—Short Program 12:25 p.m. Novice Pairs—Short Program 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 Time (ET) Novice Ladies—Free Skate 9:35 a.m. Novice Men—Free Skate 11:20 a.m. Novice Pairs—Free Skate 2:25 p.m. Novice Dance—U.S. Viennese Waltz 6:35 p.m. Novice Dance—Blues 7:50 p.m. Junior Pairs—Short Program 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 Time (ET) Junior Men—Short Program 9:30 a.m. Novice Dance—Free Dance 11 a.m. Junior Ladies—Short Program 7 p.m. Junior Dance—Short Dance 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 Time (ET) Junior Pairs—Free Skate 12 p.m. Championship Pairs—Short Program 5:30 p.m. Championship Ladies—Short Program 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 Time (ET) Junior Ladies—Free Skate 9:30 a.m. Junior Dance—Free Dance 11:35 a.m. Junior Men—Free Skate 2:40 p.m. Championship Dance—Short Dance 6 p.m. Championship Men—Short Program 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 Time (ET) Championship Pairs—Free Skate (Group 1) 11 a.m. Championship Dance—Free Dance (Group 1) 12:08 p.m. Championship Pairs—Free Skate (Groups 2 & 3) 2:15 p.m. Championship Dance—Free Dance (Groups 2 & 3) 4:33 p.m. Championship Ladies—Free Skate 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 Time (ET) Championship Men—Free Skate 2 p.m. Source: IceNetwork.com

Nastia Efimova and Jonathan Zhao began Sunday with a first-place finish in the juvenile dance competition. The pair led after Saturday and sealed their victory with a 43.39 in the free dance to brush aside the duo of Alice Serbin and Kenan Slevira.

The men's intermediate division provided little drama, as Ilia Malinin faced little competition en route to top honors. Nearly 14 points separated Malinin and the second-place finisher, Nicholas Hsieh.

It's the second straight year Malinin earned gold at the U.S. championships. In 2016, he topped the juvenile boys division, edging out Samuel Mindra.

Howard Zhao and Katarina Wolfkostin combined to dominate the intermediate dance division. They were already sitting pretty after the opening dance programs, building a 6.41-point lead over Layla Karnes and Jeffrey Chen.

Zhao and Wolfkostin didn't rest on their laurels Sunday. They earned big points with a synchronized twizzle, followed by a diagonal step sequence during their program, and they were the only pair to score above 50 (54.38) in the free dance.

After Malinin successfully made the transition from the juvenile to intermediate divisions, Stephanie Ciarochi did the same, going from juvenile girls champion in 2016 to intermediate ladies champion Sunday.

Ciarochi held off a challenge by Emilia Murdock despite finishing with the second-best score during the free skate. Her mistake on a triple toe loop—on which she lost 2.10 points on grade of execution—didn't prove too costly.

Masha Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov closed out the day with a slim win over Jade Esposito and Franz-Peter Jerosch to claim gold in intermediate pairs.

Mokhova and Mokhov sat second after the short program. Esposito and Jerosch slipped up during a few of their elements to open the door for the team from Lansing, Michigan. Esposito and Jerosch started with a higher base score (27.60) than Mokhova and Mokhov (26.22), but grade of execution proved to be the difference. Mokhova and Mokhov scored 4.18 in that regard, compared to 1.30 for their closest competitors.

Monday features a lighter schedule in Kansas City as the novice division gets under way. The novice ladies short program will begin at 10:50 a.m. ET and will be followed by the novice men and novice pairs short programs throughout the afternoon and into Monday evening.