US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Sunday Results and Updated Schedule

The 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships continued into its second day in Kansas City, Missouri.
Action in the juvenile and intermediate divisions concluded Sunday, with five events sprinkled throughout the morning and afternoon.
Below is a look at Sunday's top finishers and the remaining schedule for the U.S. championships:
|Juvenile Dance—Free Dance
|Competitors
|Total Score
|First
|Nastia Efimova, Jonathan Zhao
|88.02
|Second
|Alice Serbin, Kenan Slevira
|83.15
|Third
|Elliana Peal, Ethan Peal
|76.25
|Intermediate Men—Free Skate
|Competitor
|Total Score
|First
|Ilia Malinin
|125.44
|Second
|Nicholas Hsieh
|111.66
|Third
|Philip Baker
|108.20
|Intermediate Dance—Free Dance
|Competitors
|Total Score
|First
|Katarina Wolfkostin, Howard Zhao
|107.19
|Second
|Layla Karnes, Jeffrey Chen
|94.53
|Third
|Paulina Brykalova, Daniel Brykalov
|89.25
|Intermediate Ladies—Free Skate
|Competitors
|Total Score
|First
|Stephanie Ciarochi
|126.54
|Second
|Emilia Murdock
|122.00
|Third
|Ariela Masarsky
|120.55
|Intermediate Pairs—Free Skate
|Competitors
|Total Score
|First
|Masha Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov
|97.11
|Second
|Jade Esposito and Franz-Peter Jerosch
|95.61
|Third
|Isabelle Martins and Ryan Bedard
|91.77
Source: IceNetwork.com
|Monday, Jan. 16
|Time (ET)
|Novice Ladies—Short Program
|10:50 a.m.
|Novice Men—Short Program
|12:25 p.m.
|Novice Pairs—Short Program
|5:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 17
|Time (ET)
|Novice Ladies—Free Skate
|9:35 a.m.
|Novice Men—Free Skate
|11:20 a.m.
|Novice Pairs—Free Skate
|2:25 p.m.
|Novice Dance—U.S. Viennese Waltz
|6:35 p.m.
|Novice Dance—Blues
|7:50 p.m.
|Junior Pairs—Short Program
|9:40 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 18
|Time (ET)
|Junior Men—Short Program
|9:30 a.m.
|Novice Dance—Free Dance
|11 a.m.
|Junior Ladies—Short Program
|7 p.m.
|Junior Dance—Short Dance
|9 p.m.
|Thursday, Jan. 19
|Time (ET)
|Junior Pairs—Free Skate
|12 p.m.
|Championship Pairs—Short Program
|5:30 p.m.
|Championship Ladies—Short Program
|9:05 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Time (ET)
|Junior Ladies—Free Skate
|9:30 a.m.
|Junior Dance—Free Dance
|11:35 a.m.
|Junior Men—Free Skate
|2:40 p.m.
|Championship Dance—Short Dance
|6 p.m.
|Championship Men—Short Program
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Time (ET)
|Championship Pairs—Free Skate (Group 1)
|11 a.m.
|Championship Dance—Free Dance (Group 1)
|12:08 p.m.
|Championship Pairs—Free Skate (Groups 2 & 3)
|2:15 p.m.
|Championship Dance—Free Dance (Groups 2 & 3)
|4:33 p.m.
|Championship Ladies—Free Skate
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|Time (ET)
|Championship Men—Free Skate
|2 p.m.
Source: IceNetwork.com
Nastia Efimova and Jonathan Zhao began Sunday with a first-place finish in the juvenile dance competition. The pair led after Saturday and sealed their victory with a 43.39 in the free dance to brush aside the duo of Alice Serbin and Kenan Slevira.
The men's intermediate division provided little drama, as Ilia Malinin faced little competition en route to top honors. Nearly 14 points separated Malinin and the second-place finisher, Nicholas Hsieh.
It's the second straight year Malinin earned gold at the U.S. championships. In 2016, he topped the juvenile boys division, edging out Samuel Mindra.
Howard Zhao and Katarina Wolfkostin combined to dominate the intermediate dance division. They were already sitting pretty after the opening dance programs, building a 6.41-point lead over Layla Karnes and Jeffrey Chen.
Zhao and Wolfkostin didn't rest on their laurels Sunday. They earned big points with a synchronized twizzle, followed by a diagonal step sequence during their program, and they were the only pair to score above 50 (54.38) in the free dance.
After Malinin successfully made the transition from the juvenile to intermediate divisions, Stephanie Ciarochi did the same, going from juvenile girls champion in 2016 to intermediate ladies champion Sunday.
Ciarochi held off a challenge by Emilia Murdock despite finishing with the second-best score during the free skate. Her mistake on a triple toe loop—on which she lost 2.10 points on grade of execution—didn't prove too costly.
Masha Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov closed out the day with a slim win over Jade Esposito and Franz-Peter Jerosch to claim gold in intermediate pairs.
Mokhova and Mokhov sat second after the short program. Esposito and Jerosch slipped up during a few of their elements to open the door for the team from Lansing, Michigan. Esposito and Jerosch started with a higher base score (27.60) than Mokhova and Mokhov (26.22), but grade of execution proved to be the difference. Mokhova and Mokhov scored 4.18 in that regard, compared to 1.30 for their closest competitors.
Monday features a lighter schedule in Kansas City as the novice division gets under way. The novice ladies short program will begin at 10:50 a.m. ET and will be followed by the novice men and novice pairs short programs throughout the afternoon and into Monday evening.