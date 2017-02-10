    Oakland RaidersDownload App

    Jack Del Rio, Raiders Agree on New Contract: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

    Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio talks to the media after falling to the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    The Oakland Raiders and head coach Jack Del Rio agreed to a new four-year contract Friday. 

    Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Del Rio's extension via an official release on the team's website. 

    "The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio's original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal," Davis' statement said. "We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established, and this is a significant step in achieving that goal."

    Del Rio, 53, is 19-13 in his two seasons with the Raiders. Last season, he led the team to its first playoff berth and winning campaign in 14 years, as the Raiders posted a 12-4 record on the back of a rising offense.

    An injury to quarterback Derek Carr hastened the Raiders' exit from the postseason; rookie third-stringer Connor Cook threw three interceptions in an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans.

    "We had a good year. Went from seven wins to 12 wins...a lot to be proud of," Del Rio told reporters in his season-ending press conference. "We had an abrupt ending that leaves a taste in your mouth, where, as I told them, I’m not happy about it. We should expect more, and I'm going to demand more."

    Despite retaining Del Rio, the Raiders have already had an offseason in flux. Though Carr had a breakout season, they did not renew offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's contract, replacing him with Todd Downing. The team also let go of defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson.

    The Raiders are in the middle of a transition to Las Vegas after spending more than two decades in Oakland, and they have a stadium issue to take care of after Las Vegas Sands Corp. chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson withdrew the $650 million he proposed toward its construction. 

    Extending Del Rio now likely helps smooth that transition. He had only two years remaining on his deal.

    The Raiders will hope to build on 2016, which saw them rank inside the top 10 in scoring and total offense. Their defensive struggles were a season-long problem, despite the presence of Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. It's something Del Rio will no doubt look to fix given his reputation on that side of the ball. 

