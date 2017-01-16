Ranking the Most Overrated 2017 NBA All-Star Game Candidates

Assembling an indefensible NBA All-Star roster is ridiculously hard.
Even when people call out snubs, they struggle to name who those snubs should replace. And the field of worthy players is so vast that All-Star voters would have to completely sabotage their ballots in order to fill rosters with utterly undeserving players (shoutout to Zaza Pachulia stans).
That doesn't mean every All-Star candidate is beyond dispute. Some of the league's biggest names find themselves unjustly propped up above other options or mistakenly included in the conversation at all.
Fan voting is part of this determining factor; certain players remained hopelessly out of place on the ballot ladder in the latest returns. But many of these blips, like Pachulia, are harmless.
The trick is recognizing players who may actually be named starters or earn roster spots at the expense of more deserving possibilities. Their All-Star credentials are overrated—because, while they may be stars, the love they're receiving doesn't align with this season's performance.