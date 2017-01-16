Ranking the Most Overrated 2017 NBA All-Star Game Candidates

Jeremy Lin, Brooklyn Nets

Jeremy Lin has received more dap during the fan vote than Kemba Walker—despite missing more than half the season and, well, not being as good as Kemba Walker.

Back in the old days, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth and fans picked All-Star starters on their own, a healthy Lin would be a threat to cop one of the Eastern Conference's primary gigs.

Now, his popularity is merely noise.

Zaza Pachulia, Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the only frontcourt candidates who have received more fan votes than Zaza Pachulia.

There are so many things wrong with that sentence, it's almost not even funny. Almost.

Regular-people ballots count for just 50 percent of the All-Star equation, so it's definitely hysterical. Players and media members won't cast enough troll-job votes for this (highly impressive) push from Pachulia's country-peeps in Georgia to matter.

Pachulia does own the Golden State Warriors' best net rating, though. Totally logical All-Star-voting procedure cannot take that away from him.

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

Derrick Rose getting more fan love than John Wall and Walker is comical—almost as much as him seeking max money in his next contract, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

Sneaking into the top 10 among the East's backcourt hopefuls is a nod to Rose's brand and relocation from Chicago to New York more than anything else.

Some players and media members will be hoodwinked into thinking Rose's 17.5 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting make him a star. But the vast majority of non-fans won't fall into the trap.