Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 13

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Thursday night and Friday morning.
Wade Phillips Hired as Rams DC: Latest Contract Details and Reaction
- ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted, "Wade Phillips has agreed to terms to become Rams defensive coordinator, per source."
Mike Smith, Buccaneers Agree to New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction
- NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted: "Source: The #Bucs have agreed to an extension to keep defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Was a candidate for the #Chargers job."
Sean McVay to Rams: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction
- Rapoport tweeted: "The #Rams signed new coach Sean McVay to a 5-year contract, source said. So… he will almost be 40 then (in just a few years)"
Vince Young Sentenced on DWI Charges: Latest Details and Comments
- After pleading no contest on DWI charges, former NFL quarterback Vince Young was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone Introduced by Jaguars: Top Comments and Takeaways
- The Jacksonville Jaguars tweeted the following quote from new head coach Doug Marrone: "'I've seen the pride in this city, the passion they have... Make no mistake about it, the people of Jacksonville deserve a winner.' D.M."
