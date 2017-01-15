Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 13

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Thursday night and Friday morning.

Wade Phillips Hired as Rams DC: Latest Contract Details and Reaction

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted, " Wade Phillips has agreed to terms to become Rams defensive coordinator, per source."

Mike Smith, Buccaneers Agree to New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted: "Source: The #Bucs have agreed to an extension to keep defensive coordinator Mike Smith. Was a candidate for the #Chargers job."

Sean McVay to Rams: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Rapoport tweeted: "The #Rams signed new coach Sean McVay to a 5-year contract, source said. So… he will almost be 40 then (in just a few years)"

Vince Young Sentenced on DWI Charges: Latest Details and Comments

After pleading no contest on DWI charges, former NFL quarterback Vince Young was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone Introduced by Jaguars: Top Comments and Takeaways

The Jacksonville Jaguars tweeted the following quote from new head coach Doug Marrone : "' I've seen the pride in this city, the passion they have... Make no mistake about it, the people of Jacksonville deserve a winner.' D.M."

