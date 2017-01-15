AFCON 2017: Sunday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Riyad Mahrez scored twice to help spare Algeria's blushes and earn his nation a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe in Group B at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Leicester City ace Mahrez was the lone positive for a side that failed to make their superior talent count. Algeria's dropped points opened the door for Senegal to lay down a marker in the group.

The Senegalese duly took their chance by comfortably seeing off Tunisia 2-0 with Liverpool's Sadio Mane netting the first, before Kara Mbodji added the second.

Here are the scores from Sunday's matches:

AFCON 2017 Results: Sunday Scores Team A Score Team B Algeria 2-2 Zimbabwe Tunisia 0-2 Senegal BBC Sport

Here's what those scores mean for the standings:

AFCON 2017 Standings: Group B Position Nation Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Senegal 1 2 0 0 2 3 2 Algeria 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Tunisia 1 0 0 1 -2 0 BBC Sport

Here's what Monday's schedule looks like:

AFCON 2017 Schedule: Monday's Fixtures Time (GMT) Group Match 4 p.m. C Ivory Coast vs. Togo 7 p.m. C Congo DR vs. Morocco BBC Sport

Recap

Mahrez was at his best to put Algeria in front. The Foxes winger produced his trademark goal when he cut in from the right onto his left foot before curling in a fine strike.

It seemed like the stage was set for predictable Algerian dominance against perceived group minnows Zimbabwe. Yet things didn't go to plan once Kudakwashe Mahachi drilled a low shot into the bottom corner to equalise.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images Mahachi was a constant threat for Zimbabwe.

Clearly rattled, Mahrez and Co. lost their fluency going forward. Their plan was an obvious one designed to play off target man Islam Slimani and work the ball wide to wing wizards Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi.

However, the strategy faltered because Slimani didn't play well enough with his back to goal. It's also true Algeria didn't get midfield runners up fast enough to support Slimani.

Algeria's stumble soon became a fall when Nyasha Mushekwi struck from the spot for an unlikely lead.

A strong response was expected, but Algeria still faltered after the break. In fact, they had goalkeeper Rais M'Bolhi to thank for keeping things close.

The 30-year-old stopper made a particularly outstanding stop deep into the second half. Eurosport UK provided highlights of the splendid save:

Les Verts still needed some inspiration in the final third to dig themselves out of trouble. It duly came from Mahrez with around eight minutes remaining.

Again, Zimbabwe were made to pay the price for letting Mahrez drift inside:

Mahrez earned his nation a useful point, but Algeria must improve quickly with tougher tests awaiting in the group.

Senegal represent one of those more daunting tests, something they proved by overwhelming Tunisia on the break. The latter played the football, passing it with assurance and class, but Senegal got the goals thanks to some ruthless finishing.

A Senegal side loaded with Premier League stars took control when West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate was brought down by burly centre-back Aymen Abdennour. Mane was typically precise with the ensuing penalty.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images Mane was in brilliant form.

The Liverpool winger later provided the assist for the second when his corner was met by the head of Mbodji. A two-goal lead after half an hour meant Senegal could play a cagey game. They simply sat deep and waited to strike on the counter.

Will Senegal win the tournament? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Will Senegal win the tournament? Yes 61.8%

No 38.2% Total votes: 34

One of the key figures in Senegal's bid to disrupt play was Everton midfield enforcer Idrissa Gueye. He broke up Tunisia's passing on several occasions and expertly shielded his back four.

Tunisia continued threading passes and moving the ball with verve and imagination. Sadly, some poor finishing wasted a few fine and flowing moves.

Sengal look to have the know-how and physicality to boss this group. However, Algeria can only get better after a tough first day.