La Liga Table 2017 Week 18: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Substitute Stevan Jovetic ended Real Madrid's record-setting, 40-match unbeaten run by netting a stoppage-time winner to give Sevilla a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.

Jovetic, on loan from Inter Milan, lashed a long-range shot into the bottom corner deep into injury time after a Sergio Ramos own goal had let Sevilla equalize. Ramos headed into his own net to earn his former club a foothold.

His own goal had cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo's successful penalty for Real Madrid in the second half.

The stalemate means La Liga leaders Real Madrid are now just two points ahead of rival Barcelona, although Los Blancos have played a game less. Sevilla may be the bigger threat after moving back into second and just one point off top spot.

The significant stalemate came on a day when Celta Vigo and Eibar both earned key wins. Meanwhile, relegation strugglers Granada, Osasuna and Sporting Gijon all dropped precious points.

Here are the scores from Sunday's matches:

La Liga 2017 Week 18 Results: Sunday Scores Home Score Away Valencia 2-1 Espanyol Celta Vigo 1-0 Alaves Granada 1-1 Osasuna Sporting Gijon 2-3 Eibar Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid Sky Sports

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

La Liga Standings: Week 18 Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Real Madrid 17 12 4 1 30 40 2 Sevilla 18 12 3 3 16 39 3 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 30 38 4 Atletico Madrid 18 10 4 4 18 34 5 Villarreal 18 8 7 3 14 31 6 Real Sociedad 17 9 2 6 3 29 7 Athletic Bilbao 18 8 4 6 3 28 8 Celta Vigo 18 8 3 7 -3 27 9 Eibar 18 7 5 6 1 26 10 Las Palmas 18 6 6 6 -2 24 11 Espanyol 18 5 8 5 -3 23 12 Alaves 18 5 7 6 -3 22 13 Malaga 17 5 6 6 -3 21 14 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 -10 21 15 Deportivo La Coruna 18 4 6 8 -5 18 16 Leganes 18 4 5 9 -16 17 17 Valencia 17 4 4 9 -7 16 18 Sporting Gijon 18 3 3 12 -18 12 19 Granada 18 1 7 10 -24 10 20 Osasuna 18 1 6 11 -21 9 Yahoo Sports

Recap

Considering they recently shared six goals in the Copa del Rey, Real and Sevilla engaged in a fairly cagey first half back in league action. It was a case of cancelling each out, with Los Blancos doing most of the nullifying.

Manager Zinedine Zidane had opted for a major tactical change to try and counteract Sevilla's high pressing and quick passing. ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan had the details:

Does look like 3-3-2-2 for Madrid with Marcelo and Carvajal wing backs. Makes certain amount of sense given players but big time to try it — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 15, 2017

The tactic appeared to work, even though Corrigan spelled out the risks of such a large change:

Wonder how long Madrid's players had to work on this new system - at most two training sessions since Copa game Thurs presumably... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 15, 2017

A tough tussle in the first half was best summed up by the physical battle in midfield. Holding players Casemiro and Steven N'Zonzi asked for and gave no quarter.

Sevilla linchpin N'Zonzi did his best to control possession, per OptaJose:

47 - Steven N'Zonzi attempted 47 passes in the first half, at least 12 more than any Real Madrid player (Sergio Ramos, 35). Giant. pic.twitter.com/Mo1VEIdOkT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2017

By contrast, Casemiro, who is the unsung hero at the heart of Real's success, made his mark as a more destructive influence:

1 - Casemiro made more tackles (4) and recoveries (7) than any other Real Madrid player in the first half. Rock. pic.twitter.com/XPuOB9nJap — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2017

Yet for all the hurly burly of the melting pot in the middle, the game was not short on quality. Passing was incisive and intelligent from both teams.

One player stood out thanks to the way he used the ball. Real playmaker Luka Modric earned high praise from Sport 360's Andy West after another typically stylish showing in possession during the opening 45 minutes:

I swear Luka Modric is getting better and better every game. Best midfielder in La Liga by a mile this season. — Andy West (@andywest01) January 15, 2017

The game exploded on the hour mark after right-back Dani Carvajal's excellent run was met by a clumsy challenge from Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico. Ronaldo was subsequently unerring from the spot.

Things looked good for Real, until Ramos made a mess of trying to clear a delivery from former Real Madrid B player Pablo Sarabia. The Ramos gaffe set the stage for Jovetic to play hero.

Andres Cordero of beIN Sports USA noted how classy forward Jovetic has enjoyed a terrific start to life with Sevilla:

Jovetic hadn't played a match since November and he's scored two goals in as many games against a record Madrid. — Andres Cordero (@DreCordero) January 15, 2017

Earlier, Valencia scored two excellent goals to beat Espanyol at the Mestalla. The first came via a slick combination in the final third, one rounded off by Martin Montoya.

Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse described the move, while also hailing the impact made by caretaker manager Voro:

Valencia ahead against Espanyol. Lovely goal too as after long passing move Nani tees up Montoya. Voro-effect working again — Kieran Canning (@KieranCanning) January 15, 2017

Valencia was two up when Santi Mina turned in a deft header inside the final 15 minutes. There was still time for Espanyol to claim a late goal through David Lopez, but with a mere five minutes left, Valencia were able to hold on.

The win has taken Los Che four points clear of the drop zone. Just as important, Voro's men have played a game less than their fellow relegation strugglers.

Among them, Granada and Osasuna could only manage a point apiece after a 1-1 draw at Estadio Los Carmenes. It was a game littered with controversial refereeing decisions, one where hosts Granada saw two players sent off.

Uche Henry Agbo was dismissed inside the final 20 minutes for violent conduct, before Ezequiel Ponce received a second yellow card deep into injury time. Corrigan was not convinced by the red card shown to Agbo:

More refereeing fun at Granada where Uche Agbo's just been sent off after off-ball incident. Looks very, very harsh on replay. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 15, 2017

The scores were already deadlocked by the time Agbo received his walking papers, thanks to goals from Oriol Riera and Artem Kravets. It was the latter who tapped in from close range to earn Granada a point, but the draw has done little for either team, both of whom remain worryingly adrift at the foot of the table.

The same is true of Sporting Gijon despite a brave effort at home to Eibar. A terrific game saw Adrian Gonzalez score from the spot for Eibar, before Carlos Carmona equalised for Sporting.

However, Eibar were soon 3-1 ahead when Pedro Leon then Antonio Luna each found the net. Sporting got one back just prior to the hour mark thanks to Nacho Cases, but it wasn't enough for the side that remains four points adrift from safety.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Leon was on the scoresheet during another impressive Eibar win.

As for Eibar, manager Jose Luis Mendilibar's men continue to punch above their weight in a respectable ninth place.

Celta Vigo sit one place above Eibar after leaving it late to beat Alaves. In fact, Celta didn't take the lead until a minute before time at Balaidos.

The winning goal came courtesy of a first-time scorer, and continued the club's fine form at the start of this calendar year, according to OpatJose:

4 - Celta Vigo have won all their four matches in all competitions on 2017, the most for a La Liga team. Full pic.twitter.com/drG9FQPQGq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2017

Manager Eduardo Berizzo finally has a squad brimming with classy attackers clicking into gear.

Nobody had been clicking into gear quite like Real, but Sevilla have made clear they are genuine players in this title race. It's a race no longer looking like a foregone conclusion for Los Merengues.