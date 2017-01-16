Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 11

Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 11
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Villanova is back at No. 1 this week.
The No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 has been more of a curse than an honor as of late, but the Villanova Wildcats will get a second chance to defend that ranking this week, jumping over No. 2 Kansas to reclaim the top spot.

It was a big moving week elsewhere in the AP Top 25 with 10 ranked teams suffering at least one lossmost of them against other ranked teams, as there were nine games in which ranked teams faced each other.

Duke, Xavier, Minnesota and Kansas State all suffered two losses last week and paid a hefty price in the AP poll. Meanwhile, several ACC teams brought their A-game, resulting in Notre Dame, North Carolina and Louisville ranking among this week's biggest risers.

Read on for the rest of the AP poll's biggest winners and losers.

