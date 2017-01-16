Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 11

G Fiume/Getty Images
Don't look now, but the Terps are 16-2 and back in the AP poll.
We've hit the point in the season where the quantity of quality teams is at its nadir. Teams that we thought were good through the first seven weeks are falling apart while teams that struggled early haven't quite had enough time to redeem themselves. Even the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds in projected brackets are riddled with question marks, let alone the teams on the bubble with resumes that make you wonder why in the world the NCAA tournament was expanded to 68 teams.
So when No. 21 Saint Mary's, No. 24 Minnesota, No. 25 Kansas State and No. 25 USC combined for six losses this week, AP voters probably felt like they were scraping the bottom of the barrel to fill out the last few spots on their ballots.
At long last, that's where they found Maryland.
Ranking metrics that factor in margin of victory have been unkind to the Terrapins. KenPom has them at No. 46. Sagarin is only marginally more impressed at No. 42. But that's because nine of the Terps' 16 wins have come by a margin of seven points or fewer. Moreover, even their best wins (sweeping Illinois, vs. Kansas State, vs. Oklahoma State, vs. Indiana, at Georgetown) haven't been all that impressive.
Still, we're talking about a major-conference team with at least 16 wins and fewer than three losses. There are only nine other teams who meet that description, and Villanova, Kansas, UCLA, Baylor, Creighton, Oregon, Florida State, Arizona and Notre Dame are all ranked in this week's AP Top 15. No matter your reservations about how good Maryland actually is, it wouldn't make sense to have one member of that club outside the AP Top 25.
And now that the Terps are back in the poll at No. 25—they were No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 before a near-loss at home to American scared voters away—perhaps people will start paying attention to how well this young team is playing. Melo Trimble has struggled in Big Ten play (92.9 O-rating, 28.0% 3PT, 16 assists, 16 turnovers), but Maryland is 4-1 in conference thanks to the play of freshmen Anthony Cowan, Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson.
If and when Trimble heats back up and Michal Cekovsky returns from an ankle injury that has kept the big man out of the past five games, Maryland is going to be a problem for a lot of opponents.