Winners and Losers of AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll in Week 11

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images Amir Coffey and Minnesota were unable to keep the magic going for another week.

If you thought in the preseason that both Kansas State and Minnesota would be ranked in the AP Top 25 at any point this season—let alone in the same week—you were on some serious hallucinogens. Not one of the four experts at CBS Sports had Kansas State penciled in for better than eighth in the Big 12, nor did any of them think Minnesota would do better than 11th in the Big Ten. I wasn't even that optimistic, projecting Minnesota for 12th place and Kansas State in dead last.

Yet, there they were in last week's AP poll. Minnesota was 15-2 and ranked No. 24 after consecutive wins over Purdue, Northwestern and Ohio State. Kansas State was tied for No. 25 thanks to its 13-2 record and its near-win at Kansas.

But this week, those preseason expectations made some sense, as the Golden Gophers and Wildcats went a combined 0-4 to vanish from the rankings just as quickly as they appeared.

Kansas State's week wasn't too disappointing. It led for most of the second half at Texas Tech before falling by one in the final seconds. The Wildcats also battled well at home against Baylor in a game where the Bears seemed to be in a perpetual state of leading by 5-7 points. We're still waiting on this team to actually beat a quality opponent—its best RPI win of the season came at home against Nebraska-Omaha (RPI: 123)—but these guys can ball.

Minnesota's week was more troublesome. The Golden Gophers were blown out at Michigan State before blowing a 14-point first-half lead against Penn State. Defense has been their forte with the offense typically doing just enough to get by, but they couldn't buy a bucket, scoring 97 points in 134 possessions. The defense was solid again this week, forcing 32 turnovers and holding the Spartans and Nittany Lions to 7-of-28 from three-point range, but it wasn't enough.

Both teams are still in decent position to reach the NCAA tournament, which is more than anyone expected. But they'll have some work to do if they expect to get back into the AP Top 25 again.

