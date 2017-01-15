Bills OC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is in the process of putting together his coaching staff, with offensive coordinator remaining the highest-profile position yet to be filled.

Brad Childress and Greg Olson Leading Candidates

Sunday, Jan. 15

Kansas City Chiefs co-offensive coordinator Brad Childress and former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Greg Olson are reportedly among the top options for the Buffalo Bills at offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

McDermott has already hired Leslie Frazier as defensive coordinator, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

McDermott has previous ties to Childress, as the two were on Andy Reid's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in their coaching careers. Childress has a long resume that includes stints as an offensive coordinator for the Eagles (2002-05) and Cleveland Browns (2012) as well as the Chiefs this season after being a spread game analyst for the team between 2013-15.

He was also the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-10.

Olson, meanwhile, has had five stops as an offensive coordinator in his career, with the Detroit Lions (2005), St. Louis Rams (2006-07), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11), Oakland Raiders (2013-14) and the Jaguars (2015-16).

Given the hire of Frazier, a former head coach himself, and the reported interest in Childress and Olson, McDermott—a first-time head coach—is seeking to surround himself with experienced coordinators.

Whoever he chooses for offensive coordinator will have some weapons in place, namely running back LeSean McCoy, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and tight end Charles Clay. But the future of quarterback Tyrod Taylor is less certain, and McDermott remained noncommittal to Taylor as the team's starting quarterback in his first press conference, per of the Buffalo News:

When you look at quarterback play in this league, it’s critical. Really at this point, whether it’s Tyrod’s situation or any other position, let’s not get ahead of ourselves right now in terms of those positions. I’m going to go through and evaluate every position group, every player, the same way I do everything else: in methodic nature. With respect to specific players, Tyrod in this case, there will be a time for that. Right now, it’s about this organization and ‘we’ and getting this thing looking the way it needs to look.

In other words, Buffalo's next offensive coordinator will be taking the job with uncertainty at the most important position on the field. Taylor may remain the team's starter, or the new offensive coordinator could find himself grooming a rookie selected in this year's NFL draft.

