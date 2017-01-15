Joel Matip Withdrawn from Liverpool Lineup Due to Uncertain FIFA Eligibility

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has been withdrawn from the club's game against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday while his FIFA eligibility remains uncertain.

The Reds confirmed the news in a statement on their official website.

The Anfield club is seeking clarification from world football's governing body regarding Matip's eligibility to play. It's an issue stemming from the player's refusal to represent Cameroon at the international level.

With the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations underway, Matip needs his nation's FA to make him eligible to play at club level, per the statement: "Liverpool have subsequently repeatedly sought, as a matter of urgency, clarity from FIFA in this regard. This includes assurances the player was called up for the tournament in accordance with the world governing body's regulations."

FRANCOIS XAVIER MARIT/Getty Images Matip does not want to play for Cameroon.

Matip has made the choice not to play international football for a while. Back in May, James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo noted how manager Hugo Broos "claimed that the 25-year-old had ignored messages he had left for him about a potential recall for the matches against Gambia and Gabon during the current international break."

Should Liverpool have already found answers regarding Matip? Yes. The club has known about the potential issue for long enough. No. The situation is out of the club's hands. Submit Vote vote to see results Should Liverpool have already found answers regarding Matip? Yes. The club has known about the potential issue for long enough. 69.0%

No. The situation is out of the club's hands. 31.0% Total votes: 126

Matip's decision not to appear at this year's Nations tournament was known in late December, according to the Cameroon Football Federation (h/t MailOnline's Jonny Singer). Earlier this month, The Sun's Richard Forrester quoted FIFA rules regarding the penalties possible for players refusing to appear at international level: “A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club…during the period for which he has been released or should have been released.”

It's the enforcement, or lack thereof, of these guidelines Liverpool are trying to establish. The club has insisted it will keep up its efforts to ensure Matip is eligible for league play, per the statement: "It is Liverpool's view that the player should be available for club football during the period of the competition and will continue to work for a speedy and unambiguous resolution."

Frankly, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp needs Matip available. The former Schalke 04 defender has emerged as Liverpool's most reliable option at centre-back this term.

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images Klopp needs his best defender back.

Without him, Klopp has been forced to rely on Dejan Lovren, uninspiring summer import Ragnar Klavan and converted midfielder Lucas Leiva. It's hardly a surprise the Anfield club has conceded 23 times through 20 league fixtures.

With question marks also surrounding goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, Liverpool need their best defender available to aid a title challenge in danger of faltering.