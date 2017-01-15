Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. told TMZ Sports he would be willing to work with UFC star Ronda Rousey on her striking if she was interested.

"I'll work with her if she's willing to work with me," Floyd said.

The pair have a contentious history. In July 2014, Mayweather claimed he didn't know who Rousey was, and Rousey returned the favor a year later on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards.

"I wonder how Floyd feels being beat by a woman for once," Rousey said, per ESPN.com, after she won the 2015 ESPY for Best Fighter. "I'd like to see him pretend to not know who I am now."

That began a public tit-for-tat between the pair.

"I've yet to see any MMA fighter, or other boxer, make over $300 million in 36 minutes," Mayweather said on SportsCenter in August 2015, per ESPN.com. "When she can do that, then call me." Rousey, of course, responded. "I actually did the math, and given the numbers of my last fight, I'm actually the highest-paid UFC fighter, and I'm a woman," she told TMZ Sports. "I think I actually make 2-3 times more than he does per second. ... So when he learns to read and write, he can text me." Mayweather appeared to soften his stance toward Rousey after she lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. It was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history, and Mayweather said he'd help Rousey with her boxing. "I want Ronda Rousey to hold her head up high and don't let this discourage you," Mayweather said at the time, per ESPN.com. "If you need help as far as with boxing, I'm here to help you. It's all about timing and inches. Her ground game is unbelievable. She'll be OK." The offer apparently stands following Rousey's second straight loss—this time to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December. Rousey, of course, hasn't decided whether she will even continue fighting. UFC president Dana White said Friday on The Herd (via FoxSports.com's Damon Martin) that he'd texted Rousey the day prior but that she has not yet told him her future plans. If anybody can understand the pressures of superstardom, Mayweather can, as he finished his boxing career with an unblemished 49-0 record. Rousey, meanwhile, was arguably the UFC's brightest star before her back-to-back losses, which both came by knockout in under a minute. Though Rousey once dominated with excellent judo skills and a legendary armbar that became her signature move, she has shown a weakness against elite strikers in her losses. If she does continue to fight and wants to focus on improving her striking, working with Mayweather would make sense from a strategic perspective.

