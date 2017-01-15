Everton vs. Manchester City: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Homegrown hero Tom Davies starred in a magnificent 4-0 victory for Everton, who ravaged Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday. Belgian duo Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas provided the opening goals before Davies added a third and Ademola Lookman made it a dream debut with a last-gasp strike.

Morgan Schneiderlin also made his debut as a second-half substitute for the Toffees, who moved within six points of sixth-placed Manchester United with the win. City, meanwhile, remained fifth.

Claudio Bravo returned in goal for City after missing the FA Cup third-round win over West Ham United, while Yaya Toure started alongside Pablo Zabaleta in midfield.

The result meant City boss Pep Guardiola suffered his biggest-ever defeat as a Premier League manager, and Everton could hardly believe the extent of their best result of the season:

F/T: Everton 4-0 Manchester City

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Unbelievable scenes at Goodison Park! pic.twitter.com/ooQGBnUzwK — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 15, 2017

The Citizens were at their most prominent early in the match, with Sergio Aguero seeking to find his way between the hosts' defence and Everton taking their time to mount much of a presence in attack.

Raheem Sterling had the day's first real chance when Kevin De Bruyne fed him through on goal. The City winger went down after Everton No. 1 Joel Robles appeared to catch him on the ankle, although Off The Ball explained referee Martin Clattenburg saw nothing in the challenge:

Raheem Sterling is incredulous - wants a penalty after Robles catches him as Baines slides through. Nothing given — Off The Ball (@offtheball) January 15, 2017

There was cause to side with Joel; his outstretched foot was reason enough to give a penalty after he made contact with Sterling, although many asked why the winger opted not to shoot while the Everton stopper was out of goal.

The Toffees weren't overawed by their opponents, however, and the likes of Leighton Baines and Ross Barkley did their utmost to bring Lukaku into the game, although the Belgian struggled for clear-cut opportunities.

City were equal to anything the hosts had to throw their way over the course of the first 30 minutes, but Everton began to show more fervour in attack as the half wore on.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute, when Davies threaded Mirallas through on the right edge of City's box. The onrushing Lukaku smartly converted the pass inside, via Sky Sports Football:

Who else but Lukaku!? His finish means Everton lead Man City 1-0! Sky Sports 1 now! https://t.co/a1Vb1vuYJg https://t.co/uoRBTykZH9 — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2017

Aguero came close to netting an equaliser not long after the opening strike, but his outstretched boot fell just short of a flashed ball across goal.

Everton found their stride moving forward as the game edged toward half-time, and manager Ronald Koeman must have been pleased to see his side head in at the break as the more progressive of the two teams.

That being said, ESPN FC pointed out a worrying statistic that suggested a stubborn Manchester City side had a way back into the contest:

HT: Everton 1-0 Manchester City



Romelu Lukaku scores with Everton's only shot of the half. WATCH: https://t.co/GW2nLd9tlX (U.S. only) pic.twitter.com/I5hjJXvH0H — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2017

After Lukaku's late return to the field caused a slight delay to the restart, Everton looked anything but sluggish, as John Stones' attempted interception found its way to Barkley, who found Mirallas on the edge of the box.

For the second time in the match, a Belgian Toffee was through on goal with space to shoot, and Mirallas followed compatriot Lukaku by sending his chance into Bravo's goal:

Nightmare start to the second-half for Man City! Dream start for Mirallas and Everton! 2-0. Sky Sports 1 now. https://t.co/M63DvOT9Tv — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2017

Everton's high press meant they looked even more likely to add to that 2-0 tally as the minutes wore on, and Koeman felt comfortable enough to throw Schneiderlin on in place of goalscorer Mirallas on the 65-minute mark.

It became clear City's feathers had truly been ruffled, yet Guardiola's withdrawal of Zabaleta for forward Kelechi Iheanacho in the 62nd minute remained his only substitution heading into the final 10 minutes.

Davies made a major contribution in Everton's first, and after having a hand in keeping the home side on top, the academy graduate got the dream goal he was seeking to complete a measured display, per Sky Sports Statto:

18 year old Tom Davies' 1st goal for Everton, his 2nd PL start this season. Everton heading for biggest PL win v Man City for 24 years pic.twitter.com/4V9ZTS0BQx — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 15, 2017

The 18-year-old darted deep into City territory with the ball before finding a line through on goal, slotting a cute chip over Bravo and just about over the line as Lukaku lurked:

What a moment for 18-year-old Tom Davies! He's made it Everton 3-0 Man City! Sky Sports 1 now! https://t.co/P2J3aJmsiI — Sky Football ⚽️ (@SkyFootball) January 15, 2017

Lookman, a recent £10 million signing from Charlton Athletic, made his debut for Everton off the bench, and he celebrated his first appearance for the club with a well-taken fourth.

Seamus Coleman helped drive the ball into Lookman, who was allowed to turn in front of Bravo and tuck the ball inside the Chilean's left post from a tight angle. Journalist Ian Stafford illustrated the magnitude of the 19-year-old's goal:

Dreamland for Ademola Lookman. Scores on his debut moments after coming on at Goodison. Will never forget this day for the rest of his life. — Ian Stafford (@IanStaffs) January 15, 2017

City's deflated approach saw none of their attacking forays amount to much in the final third, with Guardiola perhaps more aware than ever of just how difficult his Premier League experience will be.

Everton will look upon this result as a reason for renewed belief in the notion that Koeman can lead them to a European finish.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are open to pressure from United, who can draw level on points with their bitter rivals if they defeat Liverpool in Sunday's late fixture.

Post-Match Reaction

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Despite Lukaku running late to snatch a glance at Davies' maiden strike for Everton, the newborn Goodison Park hero was leaving nothing up to chance when claiming his strike after the match, per BBC Sport: "That is definitely mine. It is unbelievable. I got a chance and managed to take it. I am really happy that Ross Barkley spotted me. To beat City and do it comfortably is a great feeling."

Koeman was keen to savour every bit of this victory upon talking to Match of the Day, insisting there can never be a blueprint for results like this:

You cannot plan a game like this. It is always difficult against City, they play great football but the second half was perfect in every aspect. We scored at the right time in the first half and then to score straight after half time made it very difficult for them. I think it is a big compliment to Everton today - the organisation defensively. It makes the final result and the way we played perfect.

The Dutchman also took the opportunity to state his belief City counterpart Guardiola can respond positively after such a setback, saying "Pep has the experience to turn it around."

Guardiola said the Citizens "created enough chances in the first half to score" and noted that while his players can improve upon the level shown here, this makes for a tough start to 2017:

The consequence of the game is an example of many that has happened this season. It is football. In football you sometimes don't need to do many things to score. They arrive once and score a goal. It is not today it is almost all the season and it is tough for the players to handle that situation. Of course we can do better. It is awful for my players. It is normal to live these kind of situations sometimes. I said to the players be positive because they have made fantastic things in this season but didn't always get what we deserve. I think all managers can say this, though.

It doesn't get much easier for City anytime soon, either, as they prepare to host high-flying Tottenham Hotspur, who are contending for the Premier League title, on Saturday.

Everton, meanwhile, travel to Crystal Palace in the hopes they can use this victory as a launchpad for the remainder of their campaign.