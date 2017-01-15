Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly "adamant" he will not sell star striker Diego Costa during the January transfer window, but the player is said to be set on an exit. Elsewhere, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is chasing a reunion with Nemanja Matic.

The Mirror's Steve Stammers reported Abramovich will take a stand against Chinese Super League interest in Costa because he's wary of setting a precedent of Premier League clubs selling to the Far East.



However, the matter is complicated by the fact Costa is said to be "hell-bent" on securing a move away, per Neil Ashton and Justin Allen of The Sun, with there being suggestions the striker "hates English football and hates the [Football Association]."

Costa missed Saturday's 3-0 win at Leicester City after complaining of a back injury on Tuesday, and manager Antonio Conte explained after the Foxes' win that is the truth, via the Guardian:

Antonio Conte insists he did not lie over Diego Costa’s absence from team https://t.co/R77CLu3lqf By @Paul_Doyle pic.twitter.com/3aO0gYCx9w — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 15, 2017

According to Ashton and Allen, Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are prepared to offer Costa a salary of £30 million per year tax free—which equates to just under an eye-watering £577,000 per week—as well as a £5 million signing bonus.

Match of the Day pundit and ex-Premier League striker Ian Wright suggested there's more than meets the eye regarding Costa's drop out of Conte's team amid speculation the Spain international could more than triple his earnings in China, via BBC Sport:

"Diego Costa doesn't strike me as the kind of person who's bothered about what other people think"



#MOTD #CFC pic.twitter.com/rn0hWzcnQU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 15, 2017

Chelsea are hardly desperate for cash following Oscar's £60 million move to Shanghai SIPG earlier in the January transfer window, meaning Abramovich is within his rights to put his foot down and demand Costa remain in west London.

The former Atletico Madrid hitman has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract. Despite Conte's best efforts to deflect attention, ESPN FC's Liam Twomey feels the situation has soured between the parties:

Conte said pretty much all he could today, but you couldn't come away from that press conference thinking all is well with him & Costa #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Steve Bates reported in the Mirror that United boss Mourinho is keen to secure the services of Matic in the summer following Morgan Schneiderlin's £22 million move to Everton.

Michael Carrick's days as a United starter appear to be winding down, although Squawka's Greg Johnson pointed out that the Chelsea anchor is a different kind of player altogether:

@Moe_Mufc I don't think Matic was ever a Carrick type holding player or a "pure" DM. Much more in common with Herrera & Henderson. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) January 8, 2017

However, Conte isn't likely to be open to the idea of selling Matic. The Serbian has established a killer partnership alongside summer signing N'Golo Kante, helping the Blues reach the Premier League summit.

It also seems improbable Chelsea would sell such a key member of their side to a domestic rival, although few might have expected Juan Mata's 2014 switch to Old Trafford, so Matic is possibly in line to follow suit.