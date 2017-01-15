Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jose Fonte and Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool and Southampton may be poised to conduct business this month following reports Saints captain Jose Fonte could head to Anfield, while the south-coast club are said to be eyeing Mamadou Sakho as a Virgil van Dijk replacement.

According to Steve Stammers and Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is chasing a January move for Fonte and could utilise outcast Sakho as a makeweight in the transfer.

Fonte is already understood to be seeking a departure and has handed in a transfer request at St. Mary's Stadium, while Liverpool have a strong record of snapping up Southampton talents for their own gain in recent years.

The Portugal international won UEFA Euro 2016 last summer but has fallen out of Saints manager Claude Puel's plans this season following a contract dispute. Fonte missed Saturday's trip to Burnley on Saturday, and Puel informed the media his reasoning behind the decision earlier this week:

The situation for Jose is the same for the moment," Puel said at a press conference on Thursday.