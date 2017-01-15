Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jose Fonte and Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool and Southampton may be poised to conduct business this month following reports Saints captain Jose Fonte could head to Anfield, while the south-coast club are said to be eyeing Mamadou Sakho as a Virgil van Dijk replacement.
According to Steve Stammers and Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is chasing a January move for Fonte and could utilise outcast Sakho as a makeweight in the transfer.
Fonte is already understood to be seeking a departure and has handed in a transfer request at St. Mary's Stadium, while Liverpool have a strong record of snapping up Southampton talents for their own gain in recent years.
The Portugal international won UEFA Euro 2016 last summer but has fallen out of Saints manager Claude Puel's plans this season following a contract dispute. Fonte missed Saturday's trip to Burnley on Saturday, and Puel informed the media his reasoning behind the decision earlier this week:
The situation for Jose is the same for the moment," Puel said at a press conference on Thursday.
I don't comment of course on the situation of different possibilities with different clubs, but for the moment we stay with the same consideration about the situation.
I prefer for the moment staying (with) Jose out of the team, to leave him the opportunity to study different solutions for him and for us to stay focused about all the players who are available to start in the team.
A raft of Southampton alumni have made the move from St. Mary's to Merseyside in recent years, including Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren—all of whom remain at Anfield and are valued Liverpool staff.
ESPN's Richard Jolly commented on Fonte not being the only Euro 2016 star to be experiencing troubles at club level this season, with West Ham United's Dimitri Payet also in a dispute with his employers:
First Fonte, now Payet. Turns out Euro 2016 finalists don't want to play for mid-table PL teams. Apart from Cedric Soares.— Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 12, 2017
Southampton are helped by the fact Van Dijk reportedly "will not press to leave St Mary’s" this month, meaning Fonte may be the only centre-back they're forced to replace during the January transfer window.
Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol recently reported Southampton aren't the only team showing interest in outcast Sakho, who has failed to feature under Klopp this season and is said to be "disgusted" with his treatment:
Sevilla approach Liverpool about signing Mamadou Sakho. Liverpool will only let him leave on permanent deal & they want £20 million.— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 8, 2017
It seems unlikely Southampton will pay £20 million for Sakho if Solhekol's report proves true, meaning Fonte could be key to the south-coast outfit affording Liverpool's misfit as part of the deal.
Bleacher Report's Jack Lusby recently suggested Sakho still holds value despite his fall from grace at Liverpool, looking back to better times the Frenchman enjoyed at the club:
It's a shame this will be Mamadou Sakho's legacy at Liverpool, when it should have been winning the Europa League. https://t.co/co5FJ3kBAF— Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) January 14, 2017
Liverpool are understood to be one of the teams interested in Van Dijk, but Fonte—who has just 18 months remaining on his Southampton contract—looks the far more likely departure if Saints are to lose a defender this month.
Klopp looks to have no use for Sakho, meaning a January exit could be an easy method to create some funds at Anfield, although Fonte, 33, may prove a difficult replacement to capture.