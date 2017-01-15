Manchester United Transfer News: Fresh Rumours on Marcus Rashford, Franck Kessie

Spanish outfit Sevilla are reportedly "desperate" to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on loan in January following his struggle for first-team football. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to be in a two-horse race to sign Atalanta's Franck Kessie.

Rashford has come off the bench for his last six Premier League appearances, with summer signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoying good form in United's attack. The Sun's Mike McGrath reported Sevilla are consequently interested in a loan deal.

It's possible Rashford is open to the idea of a temporary move in order to secure more regular first-team minutes, although many would undoubtedly like to see the academy product persevere at Old Trafford for the time being.

The 19-year-old burst on to the scene at the beginning of 2016 but has seen his path impeded by the veteran Ibrahimovic, although Statman Dave has noticed patches of promise appearing in his play once again:

Rashford may have missed chances but he is showing signs of becoming a top player. #MUFC

Watch here ▶️ https://t.co/EbThP9zPqp pic.twitter.com/qaE229r0Di — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 10, 2017

Rashford recently illustrated his value to the cause by pouncing on his FA Cup third-round start against Reading and putting a brace past the Royals en route to a 4-0 demolition.

Club captain Wayne Rooney is just one goal away from breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's club-record 249, and United boss Jose Mourinho recently hinted that Rashford is capable of the same feat, per Sky Sports:

I don't know the distances, really, but I think the ones that are close are players that left United already. So, especially in modern football I see it is really difficult. I don't know, who knows? Marcus, he is 19. If he plays Man United until the end of his career, maybe Marcus can do it but Rooney scored a lot of goals.

It's up for debate as to whether Mourinho would allow his starlet to leave on loan midseason, particularly when Rashford brings the integral addition of pace to the attack that few others boast.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli would also have to fit the forward into an attack that already holds Wissam Ben Yedder and Luciano Vietto, although Rashford may fancy his chances of breaking into the team ahead of that pair over his peers at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano of Italian outlet Calciomercato.com reported Chelsea and United will battle for Atalanta midfielder Kessie after Juventus pulled out of the race.

The report states that Kessie "will be heading to the Premier League," although Gianluca Di Marzio reporter David Amoyal recently said a transfer is unlikely to go through in January:

As far as I know Kessie (playing in Africa Cup anyway) is finishing season at Atalanta, he's been linked to all top PL clubs too https://t.co/2hhA9hR90K — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 15, 2017

Kessie is away with the Ivory Coast at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, which makes a transfer difficult given any time for discussion will be limited.

The report added that Chelsea are said to have already offered €20 million (£17.5 million) for Kessie, a fee United would be able to rival if they decide to engage in a duel for the midfielder.