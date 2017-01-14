Devin Hester Retires: Latest Comments and Reaction

With the Seattle Seahawks' season coming to an end in the NFC divisional playoffs, wide receiver Devin Hester's time in the NFL may be nearing its conclusion.

Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Hester said Saturday may have been his final game and noted, "I told my wife this is pretty much my last year."

Per Jonathan Jones of SI Now, Hester's one regret about retirement is not winning a Super Bowl: "The only thing I left out of this game is walking away without getting a ring. It's tough."

How was Devin Hester unemployed two weeks ago? Nobody thought he could help out on special teams? — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 14, 2017

The Falcons defeated the Seahawks 36-20 to advance to the NFC Championship Game, though Hester did his part to keep Seattle in it. He racked up 194 yards on five kick returns and had another 80-yard punt return called back due to a penalty.

Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk.com noted Hester went overlooked late in the season:

Hester signed with the Seahawks on Jan. 4, just in time for the postseason, due to a broken leg suffered by Tyler Lockett. He started the season with the Baltimore Ravens and played 12 games with them before being released on Dec. 13.

Despite being 34 years old, Hester showed on Saturday he still has the dazzling speed and vision that made him one of the NFL's most impactful special teams players ever. He led the league in punt-return yards and kickoff-return yards twice.

If this is Hester's final NFL game, he has a strong argument to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His 19 career return touchdowns are the most in NFL history, he was on the All-Pro First Team three times and part of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s.