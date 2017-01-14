NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round

The Atlanta Falcons came into the divisional playoff round as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, but there were many questions about head coach Dan Quinn's team.

Despite their 11-5 record and one of the most dangerous offensive attacks in the league, how would the Falcons stack up against a hard-nosed, defensively oriented team like the Seattle Seahawks?

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons answered that question decisively. The offense was balanced and productive against the Seahawks, and the Falcons registered a 36-20 victory at the Georgia Dome.

Ryan, who is in contention for the regular-season MVP award, continued his sharp play against the Seahawks. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns, and he did not have an interception.

As strong as Ryan's performance was, he received a solid contribution from the Atlanta running game. Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman combined for 102 yards and a touchdown, and that was good enough to take some pressure off Ryan.

Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Coleman caught touchdown passes from Ryan, and the Atlanta passing attack seemed to befuddle the Seattle defense.

NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule, Jan. 15 Game Time (ET) TV Point Spread Prediction Green Bay at Dallas 4:40 p.m. Fox Dallas (-5.5) Dallas* Pittsburgh at Kansas City 8:20 p.m. NBC Kansas City (-1.5) Pittsburgh *-Will win the game but fail to cover OddsShark; Silverman predictions

The Falcons earned the right to play the winner of the Green Bay-Dallas game in the NFC Championship Game. If the top-seeded Cowboys win, that game will be at AT&T Stadium, but if the Packers come up with the upset, the Falcons will host the title game.

"For us, this game was won during the week," Quinn said after the game to the media. "The preparation that the guys put in, I wish you guys could have seen that. The intensity of getting ready was great all the way through the week."

The New England Patriots did not play their best game, but they scored 10 fourth-quarter points and registered a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans.

While Tom Brady threw two interceptions, Dion Lewis led the way for the Patriots with three touchdowns. His "hat trick" included one receiving touchdown, one rushing touchdown and a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He became the first player in NFL history to score touchdowns in that manner in a playoff game.

Lewis also fumbled the ball twice, something he lamented after the game.

"They trusted me, but I have some things to clean up," Lewis told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game. "Hopefully I will do better next week."

Brady was just 18 of 38 for 287 yards, but he did throw two TD passes.

NFL Conference Championship Schedule Conference Matchup Date Time (ET) NFC Green Bay at Atlanta or Atlanta at Dallas Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. AFC Pittsburgh or Kansas City at New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. ESPN.com

The Texans were within one score early in the fourth quarter when Nick Novak converted a 46-yard field goal. The Houston defense forced a punt on New England's next possession, but Brock Osweiler threw an interception on the next play that Logan Ryan returned to the Houston 5-yard line.

Osweiler threw three interceptions in the second half, and he missed several open receivers throughout the game.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press Dion Lewis torched the Texans with three touchdowns.

Lewis was able to conclude that possession by powering the ball in to the end zone, and that gave New England a 15-point lead. Stephen Gostkowski added a late field goal to give the Patriots a three-score advantage that they maintained in the game's final moments.

The Pats survived and advanced, and they will host the winner of Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

That game was originally scheduled to be played at 1:05 p.m. ET, but an ice storm and nasty winter weather conditions pushed NFL officials to change the start time to 8:20 p.m. ET.