Sony Open 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Justin Thomas continued to maintain his comfortable advantage atop the leaderboard at the 2017 Sony Open thanks to a five-under third-round performance on Saturday from Honolulu.

Through the first two rounds of the tournament, he had previously posted the lowest opening 36-hole score in PGA Tour history, including an opening 59 on Thursday.

With an overall score now at 22 under, Thomas holds a seven-stroke lead with 18 holes to go. Here is a look at the leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round, via PGA.com:

While his scorecard wasn't necessarily busy, it was clean as he was bogey-free for the entire round.

His ability to find the greens made his round all the easier, as he posted a 77.78 percent greens-in-regulation mark, per PGATour.com.

But he still managed to leave viewers in awe with his power from the tee, via the PGA Tour:

On Saturday, he averaged 343.5 yards per drive, which was well over his week average of 321.3.

He has plenty of room to work with heading into Sunday, as Zach Johnson is closest to his big lead at 15 under overall.

Johnson also recorded a five-under on Saturday and did it in bogey-free fashion as well. One stroke behind him is Justin Rose, while three golfers are tied for fourth at 14 under.

In the biggest move of the day, Kevin Kisner almost replicated Thomas' 59 to move into a tie for sixth. Through 17 holes, he was at a 12-under and needed an eagle on No. 9 to record that magic number, via the PGA Tour:

He narrowly missed his nine-foot eagle putt and had to settle for a birdie and a 10-under, 60 instead. Regardless, his big day saw him make a mammoth leap on the leaderboard from 70th place.

One of the largest names at the tournament, Jordan Spieth, is lurking in the top 10 after shooting a four-under on Saturday. But he still is 10 strokes behind Thomas.

At times, he had to pull out some unbelievable shots, like this approach on No. 14 between two trees, via the PGA Tour:

It helped get his score to 12 under, which was good for ninth heading into Sunday.

At this point, it looks like Thomas just has to play it safe in order to put the finishing touches on a Sony Open victory.

But he still needs to be wary of the rest of the field given the low scores that it has been yielding throughout the week.

