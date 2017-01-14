DeShawn Shead Injury: Updates on Seahawks CB's Knee and Recovery

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

With the Seattle Seahawks defense being picked apart against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC divisional playoffs, cornerback DeShawn Shead left the game early with an injury.

Shead Ruled Out vs. Falcons

Saturday, Jan. 14

Per Liz Mathews of the Seahawks Wire, Shead has been ruled out for the rest of the game after hurting his knee.

Shead was injured during the third quarter of Saturday's postseason game. He went down with a non-contact injury when Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel made a cut while trying to catch a pass from Matt Ryan.

Head coach Pete Carroll said the injury could be to Shead's ACL and "is significant," per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.

Jen Mueller of 710 ESPN Radio (h/t Brent Stecker of 710Sports.com) reported that "doctors don't like what they see" in Shead's knee after examining him.

The Seahawks have been without star safety Earl Thomas since Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers when he broke his left tibia.

Shead is one of the unheralded members of Seattle's vaunted Legion of Boom, but Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus noted the 28-year-old had the NFL's best run-stopping percentage and allowed just one touchdown reception all season.

Seattle's strength as a team remains on defense, but a thin secondary is something the front office will have to address in the offseason.