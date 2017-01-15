US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Saturday Results and Updated Schedule

The finest figure skaters in the United States have made their way to Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from the Sprint Center and Silverstein Arena.
Saturday's schedule kicked off the event that spans until Jan. 22 with the younger competitors taking the ice to get things underway.
Here are championship results from Saturday:
|Juvenile Dance- Fourteenstep
|Competitors
|Score
|First
|Nastia Efimova, Jonathan Zhao
|22.87
|Second
|Alice Serbin, Kenan Slevira
|21.33
|Third
|Sabrina Foti, Christian Bennett
|17.86
|Juvenile Dance- Willow Waltz
|Competitors
|Score
|First
|Alice Serbin, Kenan Slevira
|21.78
|Second
|Nastia Efimova, Jonathan Zhao
|21.76
|Third
|Elliana Peal, Ethan Peal
|19.77
|Juvenile Girls- Free Skate
|Competitors
|Total Score
|Gold
|Madison Nguyen
|58.95
|Silver
|Tamnhi Huynh
|58.90
|Bronze
|Haley Scott
|58.82
|Intermediate Dance- European Waltz
|Competitors
|Score
|First
|Katarina Wolfkostin, Howard Zhao
|26.85
|Second
|Layla Karnes, Jeffrey Chen
|24.89
|Third
|Claire Cain, Andrei Davydov
|22.05
|Intermediate Dance- Rocker Foxtrot
|Competitors
|Total Score
|First
|Katarina Wolfkostin, Howard Zhao
|25.96
|Second
|Layla Karnes, Jeffrey Chen
|21.51
|Third
|Maria Soldatova, Faddey Soldatov
|21.26
|Juvenile Boys- Free Skate
|Competitors
|Total Score
|Gold
|William Annis
|58.13
|Silver
|Robert Yampolsky
|54.78
|Bronze
|Kai Kovar
|54.62
|Juvenile Pairs- Free Skate
|Competitors
|Total Score
|Gold
|Sydney Flaum, Chase Finster
|46.64
|Silver
|Josephine Hagan, Evan Whitlow
|45.59
|Bronze
|Jasmine Wong, Danylo Siianytsia
|44.47
|Intermediate Men- Short Program
|Competitors
|Total Score
|Gold
|Ilia Malinin
|44.85
|Silver
|Daniel Argueta
|41.86
|Bronze
|Nicholas Hsieh
|40.48
|Intermediate Ladies- Short Program
|Competitors
|Total Score
|Gold
|Stephanie Ciarochi
|47.55
|Silver
|Emilia Murdock
|44.04
|Bronze
|Christina Lin
|42.42
|Intermediate Pairs- Short Program
|Competitors
|Total Score
|Gold
|Jade Esposito, Franz-Peter Jerosch
|34.70
|Silver
|Masha Mokhova, Ivan Mokhov
|34.40
|Bronze
|Altice Sollazo, Paul Yeung
|32.30
And this is what the remaining schedule looks like:
|Sunday, Jan. 15
|Time (ET)
|Juvenile Free Dance
|9 a.m.
|Intermediate Men's Free Skate
|10:30 a.m.
|Intermediate Free Dance
|12:05 p.m.
|Intermediate Ladies Free Skate
|2:20 p.m.
|Intermediate Pairs Free Skate
|3:55 p.m.
|Monday, Jan. 16
|Novice Ladies Short Program
|10:50 a.m.
|Novice Men's Short Program
|12:25 p.m.
|Novice Pairs Short Program
|5:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 17
|Novice Ladies Free Skate
|9:35 a.m.
|Novice Men's Free Skate
|11:20 a.m.
|Novice Pairs Free Skate
|2:25 p.m.
|Novice Pattern Dance
|6:35 p.m.
|Junior Pairs Short Program
|9:40 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 18
|Junior Men's Short Program
|9:30 a.m.
|Novice Free Dance
|11 a.m.
|Junior Ladies Short Program
|7 p.m.
|Junior Short Dance
|9 p.m.
|Thursday, Jan. 19
|Junior Pairs Free Skate
|12 p.m.
|Senior Pairs Short Program
|5:30 p.m.
|Opening Ceremony
|8:35 p.m.
|Senior Ladies Short Program
|9:05 p.m.
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Junior Ladies Free Skate
|9:30 a.m.
|Junior Free Dance
|11:35 a.m.
|Junior Men's Free Skate
|2:40 p.m.
|Senior Short Dance
|6 p.m.
|Senior Men's Short Program
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 21
|Senior Pairs Free Skate (Group 1)
|11 a.m.
|Senior Free Dance (Group 1)
|12:08 p.m.
|Senior Ladies Free Skate (Part of Group 1)
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 22
|Senior Men's Free Skate (Groups 1 & 2)
|2 p.m.
For the earlier events on Saturday, which included the juvenile and intermediate dance competitions, each pair's score between styles were added up to decipher a winner.
In the juvenile class, Nastia Efimova and Jonathan Zhao cruised to the gold with a first-place finish in the Fourteenstep and a second-place mark in the Willow Waltz.
With those near-top finishes, Efimova and Zhao won by over 1.5 points.
In the intermediate class, Katarina Wolfkostin and Howard Zhao dominated with a combined score of 52.81 between the European Waltz and Rocker Foxtrot.
Their mark was 6.4 points better than the second-place duo of Layla Karnes and Jeffrey Chen.
Among other notable winners, Ilia Malinin put on a strong debut in the intermediate men's short program with a three-point victory over Daniel Argueta.
Last year, Malinin won gold in the juvenile boys free skate.
It's just the appetizer to a week that will feature Gracie Gold, Ashley Wagner and Nathan Chen in the senior competitions.