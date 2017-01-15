US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Saturday Results and Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The finest figure skaters in the United States have made their way to Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships from the Sprint Center and Silverstein Arena.

Saturday's schedule kicked off the event that spans until Jan. 22 with the younger competitors taking the ice to get things underway.

Here are championship results from Saturday:

2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: Saturday Results Juvenile Dance- Fourteenstep Competitors Score First Nastia Efimova, Jonathan Zhao 22.87 Second Alice Serbin, Kenan Slevira 21.33 Third Sabrina Foti, Christian Bennett 17.86 Juvenile Dance- Willow Waltz Competitors Score First Alice Serbin, Kenan Slevira 21.78 Second Nastia Efimova, Jonathan Zhao 21.76 Third Elliana Peal, Ethan Peal 19.77 Juvenile Girls- Free Skate Competitors Total Score Gold Madison Nguyen 58.95 Silver Tamnhi Huynh 58.90 Bronze Haley Scott 58.82 Intermediate Dance- European Waltz Competitors Score First Katarina Wolfkostin, Howard Zhao 26.85 Second Layla Karnes, Jeffrey Chen 24.89 Third Claire Cain, Andrei Davydov 22.05 Intermediate Dance- Rocker Foxtrot Competitors Total Score First Katarina Wolfkostin, Howard Zhao 25.96 Second Layla Karnes, Jeffrey Chen 21.51 Third Maria Soldatova, Faddey Soldatov 21.26 Juvenile Boys- Free Skate Competitors Total Score Gold William Annis 58.13 Silver Robert Yampolsky 54.78 Bronze Kai Kovar 54.62 Juvenile Pairs- Free Skate Competitors Total Score Gold Sydney Flaum, Chase Finster 46.64 Silver Josephine Hagan, Evan Whitlow 45.59 Bronze Jasmine Wong, Danylo Siianytsia 44.47 Intermediate Men- Short Program Competitors Total Score Gold Ilia Malinin 44.85 Silver Daniel Argueta 41.86 Bronze Nicholas Hsieh 40.48 Intermediate Ladies- Short Program Competitors Total Score Gold Stephanie Ciarochi 47.55 Silver Emilia Murdock 44.04 Bronze Christina Lin 42.42 Intermediate Pairs- Short Program Competitors Total Score Gold Jade Esposito, Franz-Peter Jerosch 34.70 Silver Masha Mokhova, Ivan Mokhov 34.40 Bronze Altice Sollazo, Paul Yeung 32.30 IceNetwork.com

And this is what the remaining schedule looks like:

2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Remaining Schedule Sunday, Jan. 15 Time (ET) Juvenile Free Dance 9 a.m. Intermediate Men's Free Skate 10:30 a.m. Intermediate Free Dance 12:05 p.m. Intermediate Ladies Free Skate 2:20 p.m. Intermediate Pairs Free Skate 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 Novice Ladies Short Program 10:50 a.m. Novice Men's Short Program 12:25 p.m. Novice Pairs Short Program 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 Novice Ladies Free Skate 9:35 a.m. Novice Men's Free Skate 11:20 a.m. Novice Pairs Free Skate 2:25 p.m. Novice Pattern Dance 6:35 p.m. Junior Pairs Short Program 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 Junior Men's Short Program 9:30 a.m. Novice Free Dance 11 a.m. Junior Ladies Short Program 7 p.m. Junior Short Dance 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 Junior Pairs Free Skate 12 p.m. Senior Pairs Short Program 5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony 8:35 p.m. Senior Ladies Short Program 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 Junior Ladies Free Skate 9:30 a.m. Junior Free Dance 11:35 a.m. Junior Men's Free Skate 2:40 p.m. Senior Short Dance 6 p.m. Senior Men's Short Program 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 Senior Pairs Free Skate (Group 1) 11 a.m. Senior Free Dance (Group 1) 12:08 p.m. Senior Ladies Free Skate (Part of Group 1) 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 Senior Men's Free Skate (Groups 1 & 2) 2 p.m. IceNetwork.com

For the earlier events on Saturday, which included the juvenile and intermediate dance competitions, each pair's score between styles were added up to decipher a winner.

In the juvenile class, Nastia Efimova and Jonathan Zhao cruised to the gold with a first-place finish in the Fourteenstep and a second-place mark in the Willow Waltz.

With those near-top finishes, Efimova and Zhao won by over 1.5 points.

In the intermediate class, Katarina Wolfkostin and Howard Zhao dominated with a combined score of 52.81 between the European Waltz and Rocker Foxtrot.

Their mark was 6.4 points better than the second-place duo of Layla Karnes and Jeffrey Chen.

Among other notable winners, Ilia Malinin put on a strong debut in the intermediate men's short program with a three-point victory over Daniel Argueta.

Last year, Malinin won gold in the juvenile boys free skate.

It's just the appetizer to a week that will feature Gracie Gold, Ashley Wagner and Nathan Chen in the senior competitions.