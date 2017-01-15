NFL Playoff Picture 2017: AFC, NFC Championship Scenarios, Picks After Saturday

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The terrible NFL playoffs continued Saturday with two more uncompetitive contests.

The six completed postseason games have been decided by an average of 18.5 points.

The playoffs have been so uncompetitive and boring that one could make a case that the most exciting matchup was the Green Bay Packers' 38-13 blowout of the New York Giants, which was 14-13 to the Packers late into the third quarter and featured one exciting play: the half-ending Hail Mary.

Hopefully Sunday's games provide a little more excitement. On paper, it looks like they will.

Let's take a look at the NFL playoff picture, some scenarios for the AFC and NFC title games and some quick-hit predictions for the rest of the postseason.

2017 NFL Playoff Picture AFC Date Time (ET) Wild Card Round (4) Houston def. (5) Oakland, 27-13 Jan. 8 4:40 p.m. (3) Pittsburgh def. (6) Miami, 30-12 Jan. 8 1:05 p.m. Divisional Playoffs (1) New England def. (4) Houston, 34-16 Jan. 14 8:15 p.m. (3) Pittsburgh at (2) Kansas City Jan. 15 8:20 p.m. AFC Conference Championship (3) Pittsburgh or (2) Kansas City at (1) New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. NFC Date Time (ET) Wild Card Round (3) Seattle def. (6) Detroit, 26-6 Jan. 7 8:15 p.m. (4) Green Bay def. (5) New York Giants, 38-13 Jan. 8 4:40 p.m. Divisional Playoffs (2) Atlanta def. (3) Seattle, 36-20 Jan. 14 4:35 p.m. (4) Green Bay def. (1) Dallas Jan. 15 4:40 p.m. NFC Conference Championship (4) Green Bay at (2) Atlanta or (2) Atlanta at (1) Dallas Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Super Bowl LI AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion Feb. 5 6:30 p.m.

NFC Divisional Round: Green Bay at Dallas

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be the best player in football, but no defense, let alone a mediocre Packers D, can stop the Dallas Cowboys rushing attack.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 157 yards the last time these two teams played, a 30-16 Cowboys win in Lambeau Field, and that was without No. 1 wide receiver Dez Bryant, who missed the game with an injury.

With Dez on the field and the Packers having to keep an eye out for him and Zeke, Green Bay is in trouble.

Still, Rodgers should keep the game close with some heroics.

The prediction here is that the Cowboys take an early lead and hold for a 27-24 win.

AFC Divisional Round: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

There's something special about this Kansas City Chiefs team.

They find different ways to pull through every week, whether safety Eric Berry is making pick-six or return man Tyreek Hill is breaking off a long run for a game-changing score.

Kansas City beat the 12-4 Oakland Raiders twice, the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos twice and the Atlanta Falcons on the road. Yes, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 43-14 at Heinz Field in Week 4, but that was ages ago. The Chiefs have gone 10-2 since then, and Sunday's game is in Arrowhead Stadium.

Furthermore, quarterback Alex Smith is quite good in the playoffs, with an 11:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 99.1 QB rating.

Expect KC to ride its wave of momentum into the AFC title game after a 20-17 win.

NFC Championship: Atlanta at Dallas

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 673 passing yards and six touchdowns to just one interception in two games against the Seattle Seahawks. Even though safety Earl Thomas was missing for one of those contests, that's still impressive.

If Ryan can do that against a stout Seattle team, he should have success against a Cowboys pass defense that has been a little leaky this year, allowing a 94.1 quarterback rating (24th in the NFL) to opposing signal-callers.

But if Dallas wins Sunday, Ryan and the Falcons will face the same issue the Packers will. The Cowboys' offense is the team's best defense. They can keep teams off the field with their rushing attack and chew up clock all game.

The Falcons rushing defense is one of the worst in football, allowing 4.5 yards per carry. That's not going to cut it against Zeke and the Cowboys. Dallas wins 31-24.

AFC Championship: Kansas City at New England

The New England Patriots turned the ball over three times against the Houston Texans on Saturday, yet they still won 34-16.

Yes, playing quarterback Brock Osweiler, who struggled all night, helped. But the Pats still played a mediocre game by their standards and still came away with an 18-point postseason win.

The call here is that the Pats aren't nearly as lousy in the AFC title game. They are 15-2 and have outscored opponents by 207 points this year (playoffs included). That's tops in the league by a long way.

The Chiefs have had a great run, but the Super Bowl dream ends in Massachusetts after a 28-17 loss.

Super Bowl LI: New England vs. Dallas

New England returns to the venue where it won Super Bowl XXXVIII, while Dallas doesn't even have to travel out of state throughout the entire postseason.

The experience factor weighs too heavily.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a head coach in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and had won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator by the time Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett first took a snap in the NFL as a quarterback.

New England signal-caller Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl when Dallas counterpart Dak Prescott was eight years old.

The Patriots have been to six Super Bowls, winning four, since the Cowboys last made one.

Dallas could be the next great dynasty, but Belichick and Brady have unfinished business. They win their fifth Super Bowl with New England 31-17.