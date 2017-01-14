Adrian Clayborn Injury: Updates on Falcons DE's Bicep and Return

The Atlanta Falcons lost defensive end Adrian Clayborn due to a bicep injury in the first half of Saturday's playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Clayborn Ruled Out vs. Seahawks

Saturday, Jan. 14

Per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website, Clayborn has been ruled out for the remainder of the NFC divisional playoff game as a result of the bicep injury.

The Falcons had a much-improved pass rush during the regular season, increasing their sack total from an NFL-low 19 in 2015 to 34.

Vic Beasley's breakout season with 15.5 sacks was the biggest reason for the Falcons' improvement, but Clayborn still plays an essential role. The six-year veteran finished second on the team with five sacks despite missing three games after having knee surgery in November.

Trey Cunningham of Pro Football Focus did note Clayborn had just two quarterback hurries in the final two games after he returned from surgery.

While Clayborn's role on the Falcons defense is not small, the team is fortunate to have depth on the defensive line with Brooks Reed and Dwight Freeney ready to fill in.

The Falcons will go as far as their top-ranked offense carries them, but depth on defense is essential if they hope to keep the opposition at bay long enough to prevent them from getting into shootouts.