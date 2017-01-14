CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo Involved in Postgame Altercation with New Mexico Coaches

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Colorado State Rams forward Emmanuel Omogbo was involved in a postgame altercation with members of the New Mexico Lobos coaching staff following his team's 84-71 loss Saturday afternoon.

The Albuquerque Journal's Geoff Grammer captured video footage of the incident (warning: includes NSFW language):

VIDEO: CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo came outside & started argument w/ UNM coaches, Terrence Rencher in particular. Larry Eustachy pulled hom away. pic.twitter.com/Dq9CbvVOBd — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) January 14, 2017

According to Grammer, "CSU's players in pregame made comment to UNM players about Lobos coaches about to lose their jobs." He added that those comments nearly spurred a fight during the heated affair.

Furthermore, Grammer reported Omogbo instigated the verbal altercation after the game by approaching Lobos assistant coach Terrence Rencher before Rencher told him to "take the loss like a man."

However, Omogbo reportedly alleged that Rencher said something to him first, which caused the situation to escalate.

Omogbo scored 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting in the loss, which dropped the Rams to 11-7 on the season.

The two sides will meet again Feb. 21, when the Rams pay a visit to the Lobos for what figures to be another tense Mountain West Conference clash.