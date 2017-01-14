Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on M'Baye Niang and Santi Cazorla

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

AC Milan have reportedly ruled out the possibility of letting M'Baye Niang leave this January for any sum of money.

According to The Sun's Henry Moore, the Serie A club "have confirmed that they have received interest" from Arsenal and West Ham United, but "have offered a resounding no" regardless of the size of any incoming offers.

The explosive winger has notched three goals and two assists for the Rossoneri in 16 Serie A outings this season.

Last year, he bagged eight and five respectively in 21 games, though in that campaign the Frenchman largely played up front. Here's a look at how he fared:

The 22-year-old undoubtedly has great potential thanks to his lightning pace and impressive technique, but he's not yet a player who could improve Arsenal.

He's created 15 chances in 16 league games this season, which indicates he struggles to produce a consistent end product, according to Squawka, .

Further, as noted by Bleacher Report UK's Adam Digby, Niang still has serious work to do on the mental aspects of his game:

Niang has bags of skill but zero hunger to score or win, the exact opposite of Bacca in every way pic.twitter.com/rrQGAFXf9P — Adam Digby (@Adz77) January 8, 2017

@neale_mark He's physically & technically brilliant but mental approach lets him down. Usually too reductive but here it's accurate imo — Adam Digby (@Adz77) January 8, 2017

The Gunners need players whose mentality is in the mould of Alexis Sanchez if they're to make a serious title challenge—players who are never satisfied until the final whistle is blown and three points are in the bag—and Niang does not appear to share that quality.

What's more, Niang would be competing with Sanchez, Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott for game time—there's little to suggest he'd be more effective than any of them at this moment in time.

Meanwhile, Arsenal may be driven into the transfer market this winter because of Santi Cazorla's injury setback in order to replace the midfielder, according to El Confidencial's Kike Marin (h/t The Sun's Dan Pellegrini).

Per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery, the Spaniard has had further surgery:

Santi Cazorla has gone under the knife for a second time in an attempt to cure the Achilles problem which has kept him out since Oct. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 13, 2017

As the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani noted, he's not the only Arsenal midfielder out, while Jack Wilshere—who is on loan at Bournemouth for the season and can't be recalled—has found fitness:

Coquelin, Cazorla injured. Meanwhile Jack Wilshere now appears able to run through brick walls without suffering a scratch. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 5, 2017

Cazorla's cultured passing and creative playmaking is of huge importance to Arsenal's play, but Gunners boss Arsene Wenger rarely pursues short-term transfer solutions to injury problems.

There have been exceptions—such as his loan move for Kim Kallstrom in 2014—so it's possible he could target a similar deal before the end of the month.