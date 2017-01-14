Real Madrid Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexander Isak Rumours

Borussia Dortmund general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted the club has no intention of moving on reported Real Madrid target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although he has suggested they’d be willing to negotiate if they were to receive a "good offer."

The forward has been in sensational form at the Westfalenstadion over the last couple of campaigns, offering a scintillating threat at the point of the attack. When quizzed on potential interest, Watzke insisted there aren’t many clubs the forward would be willing to move on for, per Bild (h/t AS):

I don't think there are many clubs Aubameyang wants to join. There has been a lot of talk of a move over the past two or three years but he's still at Dortmund. Everyone has their price in football, no matter who were are talking about. But we're not even thinking about a transfer. If a good offer comes in for him, we'll sit down and discuss it, but that doesn't mean he'll definitely be going. Auba still has a long-term contract.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Per the report, Aubameyang has suggested in the past that he would be keen to don the iconic Los Blancos jersey in the future. According to a recent piece from Sport Bild (h/t Mario de la Riva of AS) Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has reservations as to how the Gabon international would fit into his current squad, too.

As these numbers from Squawka Football illustrate, while Aubameyang can be a menace across the front line, he’s developed a predatory instinct in front of goal:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games this season.



All 16 have come from inside the area. pic.twitter.com/gIw2AQO5Cx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2017

Madrid are synonymous with incisive and direct attacking football, a blueprint within which the striker would surely flourish. Aside from his ability to find space in the area and finish, Aubameyang is lightning fast with the ball at his feet. The prospect of him, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo on the break is tantalising.

However, it’s clear Dortmund are not ready to relinquish their star man quite yet and given how high the 27-year-old’s stock is at the moment, it’s unlikely anything other than a stratospheric sum of money would prise him away from the Westfalenstadion.

Madrid Close in on Alexander Isak

According to Marca, Real Madrid are to complete the capture of AIK’s coveted young forward Alexander Isak.

In the report, it’s stated the 17-year-old will strike a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu despite the club’s transfer embargo for the current window. It means Isak can sign with Madrid, although he cannot be registered to play until the summer.

Here’s a look at why there is so much buzz about the forward, who has drawn comparisons with compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

Isak does look to have a very bright future ahead of him. In the nascent stage of his career he’s already showcased tremendous physicality, great technical quality and a composure when chances are presented to him.

His temperament is excellent, too. Per Bleacher Report UK, recently Isak became the youngest scorer in his country’s history, netting in a friendly against Slovakia:

Aged 17 years, 3 months and 22 days, Alexander Isak became Sweden's youngest-ever goalscorer today in a 6-0 win over Slovakia 🇸🇪 https://t.co/DrmabsdYJM — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 12, 2017

Madrid have made a concerted effort in recent years to snap up some exciting youngsters, with Martin Odegaard, Jesus Vallejo and Marco Asensio brought in as teenagers. Those tied to the capital club will be hopeful those stars, along with Isak, can form the spine of the XI for years to come.

According to Marca, Isak had offers on the table from Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea as well as Madrid. It’ll be fascinating to see just how long it takes for the Swede to make an impact on the senior side at the Bernabeu.