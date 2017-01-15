NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 15 Poll

Rob Carr/Getty Images
There have been plenty of reasons for Alex Ovechkin and his Washington Capitals to whoop it up of late.
It's been a streaky season in the NHL, and the Washington Capitals are the latest team to find themselves in one, all to the good. 

We almost saw the Columbus Blue Jackets tie the NHL's all-time win streak of 17 recently, before they were shut out by the Caps in what would have been their 17th straight victory. The Capitals are more than halfway to equaling the mark, which was set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington has won nine in a row. Not only did the Caps finally cool off the Blue Jackets, but they also beat some other good teams, including a 6-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night and Pittsburgh the game before that, in which Alex Ovechkin posted his 1,000th career point. Sunday, they waxed the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0.

The Capitals thus made a move in the latest Bleacher Report NHL Power Rankings, though there wasn't much higher they could go than last week's No. 2 spot. We'll leave it to you to find out just where they and the 29 other teams are this week.

Our panel of voters was yours truly, Carol Schram, Jonathan Willis, Allan Mitchell and Lyle Richardson.

Have a problem with any of the picks? Hit the comments section and have at it.

