NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 15 Poll

After a fast start, Cory Schneider and the Devils have tailed off.
25. New Jersey Devils (last week: 26)
The New Jersey Devils are out West on a road trip, and they got a 2-1 win Friday at the Calgary Flames and another 2-1 win Sunday at the Vancouver Canucks. That's the good news. That's to the credit of goalie Cory Schneider, who can steal a game on any given night. Still, the Devils just have too hard a time scoring goals (99 entering Sunday, second-fewest in the conference), and the defense isn't strong enough to make up for it.
Their minus-29 goal differential entering Sunday (99-128) was one of the worst in the league. But Schneider always gives hope.
24. Winnipeg Jets (last week: 24)
The Winnipeg Jets had a good shot at two points Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings after Dustin Byfuglien scored to give them a 2-1 lead midway through the third period. But as has been too often the case this season, Winnipeg found a way to lose late—in this case 3-2 in overtime.
The Jets, who continue to be without rookie sensation Patrik Laine because of a concussion, have played 46 games so far, among the highest in the league to this point. They entered Sunday only four points behind the Kings for the eighth playoff spot, but the problem is the Kings, among many other teams, have multiple games in hand.
23. Vancouver Canucks (last week: 17)
Overall, it's bordering on something of surprise that the Vancouver Canucks are as much in the playoff mix as they are.
After looking thoroughly mediocre or a bit worse for so long, Vancouver has settled into nicely winning ways of late and is 6-2-2 in its previous 10 entering Sunday. The Canucks blew a winnable two points Thursday night in Philadelphia, however, losing 5-4 in overtime. A win would have placed them in a tie for eighth in the West, so they remain just on the outside looking in. You get the feeling that it can't last, though.
22. Tampa Bay Lightning (last week: 21)
Things are starting to get worrisome for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Their 3-1 loss at home to Columbus Friday night was their fifth loss in six games, and the Bolts begin a six-game road trip, starting Monday in Los Angeles.
Tampa Bay is just 8-12-2 away from Amalie Arena this season, so this figures to be a make-or-break period of their campaign.
21. Dallas Stars (last week: 23)
The Dallas Stars had American Airlines Arena rocking again Saturday night, having overcome a 4-0 deficit to the Minnesota Wild to tie it in the third period.
And then Jason Zucker scored the tiebreaker late in the game, and the Stars lost 5-4. It's been that kind of season for Dallas. Just when you think they're on the their way back, they find a way foul it up. They are showing a fighting spirit at least. They have a lot of pride, and it says here that they'll find a way to slip into the playoffs.