NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 15 Poll

30. Colorado Avalanche (last week: 30)

As the Colorado Avalanche continue to plummet, the dismantling of the roster has begun. The Avs traded the player with the most tenure on the team, Cody McLeod, to the Nashville Predators on Friday. Then, they watched McLeod, who had one goal in 28 games as an Av this season, score against them in his first game as a Pred, Saturday at the Pepsi Center. It's been that kind of season.

Pretty much everyone not named Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and 2016 first-round draftee Tyson Jost is available at the right price. General manager Joe Sakic has made it clear he's open for business before the March 1 trade deadline.

29. Arizona Coyotes (last week: 29)

In their first game after a five-day layoff, the Arizona Coyotes got a nice home win over the Winnipeg Jets. Veteran goalie Mike Smith earned his first win since Dec. 15 in the 4-3 victory.

The Coyotes got four goals in the first period, the first time they'd done that since the second period of a 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 1, 2014. The win was Arizona's second straight, after nine straight losses. So maybe there's some hope for the second half.

28. Buffalo Sabres (last week: 28)

The Buffalo Sabres faced the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night and were soundly beaten 5-2. It was the second straight loss and put them 4-5-1 over the previous 10 games.

Things are better than they were from the dark times of two to three years ago, but it seems there is still a feeling of disappointment lingering around the fanbase. This team can never seem to string together more than a couple wins in a row. The offensive output (97 goals, last in the East), is a major reason why.

27. Detroit Red Wings (last week: 27)

Twenty-five years and...well, it's looking more and more like the counting will stop on the Detroit Red Wings long playoff streak in 2017.

Detroit entered Saturday in last place in the Eastern Conference. But then they went out and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins after spotting them a couple two-goal leads. It would be foolish to write the Wings off completely, as they still have lots of veterans who know how to win. Not wanting to be the first Detroit team in more than a quarter of a century to miss the postseason will no doubt increase the desperation level as the second half grinds on. But time is getting shorter.

26. New York Islanders (last week: 25)

Captain John Tavares got his 500th career point in a nice 5-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Then the New York Islanders went into Carolina the next night and gave up seven goals in a blowout loss. The Islanders just kind of keep spinning their wheels, near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Tavares, who scored a hat trick in the game, is the first player from the 2009 NHL draft to reach that many points. He'll need to keep it up if the Islanders are to have any hope of making the playoffs.