John Wall, Jae Crowder Fined for Altercation: Latest Comments, Reaction

The NBA announced Saturday that Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder was fined $25,000 for his role in a postgame altercation with Washington Wizards point guard John Wall following his team's 117-108 win at TD Garden on Jan. 11, according to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner.

Wall was fined $15,000, but his punishment wasn't as substantial as Crowder's because the league determined Crowder attempted to "escalate the situation after exiting the playing court."

According to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, "there was another confrontation in the hallway that separates the teams’ locker rooms in the bowels of TD Garden" after the initial spat between Wall and Crowder on the court.

At that point, police offers reportedly had to be summoned to keep the two sides from engaging in another tiff.

"It started during the game, a lot of disrespectful talk from his side that led to that," Crowder said, per Himmelsbach. "I think it’s been like that a few games since last year."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Wall explained why he retaliated with a slap to Crowder's face after the Celtics forward appeared to initiate the squabble by poking the Wizards point guard in the nose.

"A guy violates your space, you have to do what you have to do," Wall said, per Buckner. "I already know a fine should be coming, so I’m willing to accept it."

Wall and the Wizards will have a chance to exact revenge when the two sides meet again on Jan. 24 at Verizon Center.