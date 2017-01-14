La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 18 Matches

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Barcelona closed the gap at the top of La Liga to two points on Saturday as they thrashed Las Palmas 5-0 at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid won their third game in succession as they beat Real Betis 1-0, while Leganes and Athletic Bilbao produced a goalless stalemate.

Deportivo La Coruna and Villarreal played out the same scoreline.

Here is confirmation of the results and the updated table:

La Liga Week 18 Results Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas Leganes 0-0 Athletic Bilbao Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Betis Deportivo La Coruna 0-0 Villarreal BBC Sport

Updated Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 16 12 4 0 45 14 +31 40 2 Barcelona 18 11 5 2 47 17 +30 38 3 Sevilla 17 11 3 3 36 21 +15 36 4 Atletico Madrid 18 10 4 4 32 14 +18 34 5 Villarreal 18 8 7 3 26 12 +14 31 6 Real Sociedad 17 9 2 6 28 25 +3 29 7 Athletic Club 18 8 4 6 22 19 +3 28 8 Celta Vigo 17 7 3 7 28 32 -4 24 9 Las Palmas 18 6 6 6 27 29 -2 24 10 Eibar 17 6 5 6 22 22 0 23 11 Espanyol 17 5 8 4 21 23 -2 23 12 Alaves 17 5 7 5 15 17 -2 22 13 Real Betis 18 6 3 9 20 30 -10 21 14 Malaga 17 5 6 6 26 29 -3 21 15 Deportivo La Coruna 18 4 6 8 23 28 -5 18 16 Leganes 18 4 5 9 13 29 -16 17 17 Valencia 16 3 4 9 24 32 -8 13 18 Sporting Gijon 17 3 3 11 17 34 -17 12 19 Granada 17 1 6 10 14 38 -24 9 20 Osasuna 17 1 5 11 16 37 -21 8 WhoScored.com

Saturday Recap

Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barca after 14 minutes when he turned in Andre Gomes' cross.

Messi added a second with a tapped-in rebound before Suarez picked out the bottom corner with a neat finish. Squawka Football hailed the Uruguayan's sensational goalscoring record:

Luis Suarez has now scored 70 goals in just 79 #LaLiga games since joining Barcelona.



World-class striker. 👊 pic.twitter.com/VJmFdwNY6L — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 14, 2017

Arda Turan added a fourth with a rebound from Suarez after Javi Varas denied the striker his hat-trick and Aleix Vidal swept home a fifth in the 80th minute.

As football journalist Rafael Hernandez noted, Vidal's goal capped an excellent performance:

Barcelona’s best match this season by a landslide. Excellent from top to bottom, Aleix Vidal the man of the match for me. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 14, 2017

The Spaniard was praised by Barca boss Luis Enrique, per Barcelona's official Twitter feed: "Aleix Vidal has been excellent, marvellous and he has shown he is ready to compete."

Nicolas Gaitan put Atletico in front after just eight minutes against Betis as he finished off a quick counter-attack, poking home Sime Vrsaljko's cross.

As WhoScored.com revealed,

Nico Gaitán: Has scored 3 goals in his last 138 minutes of La Liga action for Atletico Madrid — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 14, 2017

Los Rojiblancos struggled to convince going forward for the remainder of the game with Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco failing to convert their chances. But a strong performance from Miguel Angel Moya ensured they took all three points.

In a tight contest between Leganes and Athletic, there was nothing to separate the two sides, with the latter's Raul Garcia seeing a goal disallowed for a foul on David Timor.

Villarreal had Sergio Asenjo and the woodwork to thank for their point at Deportivo—the goalkeeper made two excellent stops to deny Florin Andone and Joselu, while Andone also hit the frame of the goal.

Barca have narrowed the gap on Real Madrid, but Los Blancos still have two games in hand.

Real travel to Sevilla on Sunday, who are themselves two points behind the Blaugrana. A Madrid win would keep Barcelona in second place but restore their lead at the top to five points.