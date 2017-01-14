Mike Summers Named Louisville Co-OC: Latest Contract Details and Reaction

Mike Summers, who served as the Louisville Cardinals' offensive line coach from 2003 to 2006, is returning to the school to take on a dual role as the team's co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

"I'm excited to welcome back Mike Summers to our staff as our new co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach," head coach Bobby Petrino said in a press release on Louisville's official website Saturday. "Coach Summers brings 37 years of coaching experience to the table and he fits the philosophy and direction of where this offense is headed."

In a corresponding move, Petrino announced former offensive line coach Chris Klenakis will transition to a new role as the team's tight ends coach. Additionally, Petrino announced Tony Grantham, who previously coached inside linebackers and special teams, is no longer with the program.

"I'm so excited to be back in the state of Kentucky and be reunited with Coach Petrino," Summers said in the press release. "I think he is the best football coach in the country and I'm excited to be part of something special at Louisville."

Now that he's back with the Cardinals, Summers will be tasked with keeping their rushing attack humming.

Last season, Louisville rushed for a 13th-ranked 242.2 yards per game en route to finishing the year sixth among all FBS teams in average scoring with 42.5 points per contest.

But perhaps more important for Summers will be keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson out of harm's way.

Louisville allowed 47 sacks last season—which was the third-worst mark in the nation behind San Jose State and Maryland—and the Cardinals will need to keep the reigning Heisman Trophy winner upright at all costs if they want to make good on their tremendous potential.