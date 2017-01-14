WWE UK Championship Tournament: Saturday Winners, Grades, Highlights, Reaction

Saturday marked the start of WWE's first international tournament, and the first step toward crowning the inaugural United Kingdom champion.

WWE has been touring around the world for years, but this is the first time the company has truly started expanding its footprint outside of the United States.

Triple H kicked off the show by talking about how every empire has a beginning before a spotlight shone down on the beautiful new U.K. Championship in the middle of the ring.

The 16 men competing in the first round of the tournament came to show the world why the British wrestling scene deserves more attention.

Most of the matches were good, but a few stood out as exceptional. Let's take a look at the first eight bouts from the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.