BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Scores, Results, Schedule After Saturday

Glen Durrant will face Danny Noppert in the final of the 2017 BDO World Championship, as they each came through during their semi-final matches in style on Saturday.

In the evening session, Durrant, the BDO No. 1, proved to be too good for Jamie Hughes as he romped to a 6-1 triumph. Earlier in the day, Noppert outlasted Darryl Fitton, winning three legs in succession from 3-3 to grab a 6-3 victory. Given the third seed is making his tournament debut, his run to the final has been impressive.

Meanwhile, Lisa Ashton was crowned as the champion in the women's draw, coasting to a 3-0 win over Corrine Hammond.

Here are the results from another absorbing day and a closer look at the best of the action from Lakeside:

BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Saturday Results Men's Semi-Finals (3) Danny Noppert 6-3 (10) Darryl Fitton (1) Glen Durrant 6-1 (4) Jamie Hughes Women's Final (2) Lisa Ashton 3-0 (8) Corrine Hammond FlashScore.com

Saturday Recap

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

After a shock quarter-final exit last year, there's been a determination about Durrant during his march to the final in 2017. And the top seed was worth every bit of his billing early on, as he blitzed into a 4-0 lead.

On his way to that advantage, Durrant's average was close to topping 100, and in the second set, the man from Middlesbrough produced a maximum 170 checkout to delight the spectators in attendance.

Per Live Darts, that means the top seed will add a little more prize money to his haul from the tournament:

👍 MAXIMUM: Glen Durrant produces a 170 checkout to double his lead over Jamie Hughes in the second set, halving Fitton's £5,000 bonus! pic.twitter.com/rXavOiMc0C — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 14, 2017

With the throw in his favour in the fifth set, Durrant was the favourite to take a 5-0 lead against a shell-shocked Hughes. But the fourth seed dug in and was able to get his first point on the board.

Durrant had been the stronger man throughout, though, and it was no surprise when he broke back immediately in the sixth set. It was a point that deflated Hughes and allowed his opponent to quickly wrap up the match.

Durrant will have to overcome Noppert on Sunday if he's to win the world title, though, with the 26-year-old continuing his dream debut with a professional win over Fitton.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images Noppert eventually had enough to get past Fitton.

Early on in the contest, this one seemed destined for a tight finish as the duo jostled for sets. Noppert led 2-0 and 3-2, but he was pegged back by the experienced Fitton, who was determined to progress into the final of this competition for the first time.

Noppert, who eliminated current champion Scott Waites on Friday, looked like he had gears to move through, though, and with the match deadlocked at 3-3, he did exactly that, rattling off three successive legs to move comfortably into the final.

As Live Darts' Twitter account noted, the win took Noppert's three-dart average ahead of all the players in action on Saturday:

📌 Tournament averages:



Danny Noppert 94.89

Glen Durrant 92.22

Jamie Hughes 90.41

Daryl Fitton 87.66 — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 14, 2017

Afterward, the Dutchman shared his delight at making the final at Lakeside in his first appearance at the tournament:

In the women's draw, Ashton put on a darting clinic to get the better of Hammond and wrap up a third world title.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images Ashton was crowned champion for the third time on Saturday.

On her way to the final, the Englishwoman, seeded second, eliminated some classy opponents in Fallon Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf; she did so without dropping a set, too. It's a trend she continued on Saturday against the Australian, averaging 81.81 in the process.

The victory confirmed Ashton's penchant for performing on the big stage. Trina Gulliver, who was crowned as the champion last year, is the only player other than Ashton to have won this event in the last four editions.