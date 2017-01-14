Tyjon Lindsey to Nebraska: Cornhuskers Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday after decommitting from rival Ohio State last week.

Greg Biggins of Scout was the first to report Lindsey's decision.

According to Scout, the Las Vegas native is a 4-star recruit who ranks as the No. 47 overall player, No. 6 wide receiver and No. 1 wideout from the state of Nevada in his class.

Per Biggins, Lindsey decided Nebraska was the best fit for him in terms of his development as a football player:

It was one of the toughest decisions of my life, it was a very stressful thing for me but the right thing for me. It really came down to where I felt I would be most comfortable, where I would develop the best and what school would prepare me the best for my ultimate goal, which is to play in the NFL. I have great relationships with [wide receivers] Coach [Keith] Williams and [head coach] Mike Riley and even after I committed to Ohio State, they still talked to me and treated me like family. With Coach Williams, he's a guy who would talk to me all the time and not even about football, just life and how I was doing. I'm not saying Ohio State didn't but it was just a different feel with Nebraska.

Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson was among the first to welcome Lindsey to the Cornhusker family publicly:

We already chopped it up but you know what time it is 🙌🏾🙌🏾congrats bro glad you rockin wit us #GBR @tyjonlindsey — Lamar Jackson (@lamar_cla1) January 14, 2017

While Nebraska has traditionally been a run-first team, the addition of Lindsey could potentially open up the offense more moving forward.

Dual-threat quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. is on his way out after completing his senior season, and if Riley opts for a more balanced offense, then Lindsey has a chance to be highly productive at the collegiate level.

Landing a top recruit from the west is a major coup for Nebraska, as is the fact that it outgunned a chief rival in the form of Ohio State.

Riley's experience as a head coach at Oregon State seems to be paying dividends from a recruiting perspective, and reeling in Lindsey is the type of move that could help the Huskers contend for Big Ten titles in the near future.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.