How New York Knicks Should Address Each Area of Need at the NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have both a former Defensive Player of the Year anchoring the middle and a problem protecting the interior.

How can that be possible? Because this Joakim Noah is nothing like the award-winner from his past. This version—31 years old and ravaged by injury—is less an impediment than an invitation for opponents to attack. Noah is yielding an atrocious 55.9 percent shooting at the rim, the ninth-worst mark among high-volume bigs.

"He's not impacting the game, doesn't have the ability or energy to move laterally or go vertical," TNT's Brent Barry said, per Berman. "He's never been a good shot-blocker but a position defender and that's a huge damaging impact on the backline of a very porous defense."

One player won't fix New York's disastrous defense, but an intimidating presence near the rim could help hide weaknesses. The trade market just so happens to have a few of them available.

The most coveted option is Sixers center Nerlens Noel, who called Philadelphia's crowded frontcourt "silly" in September and said "it's just not going to work to anybody's advantage having that on the same team," per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Noel has softened his stance since, but he's still a former top-10 pick getting just 14.9 minutes per game in a contract year.

Then, there's Andrew Bogut, anchor of a championship defense just two seasons back. But now he's wasting away for the directionless Dallas Mavericks, and he understands as an impending free agent his time with the Mavs may not be long.

Noel has an elite 42.6 percentage against him at the rim. Bogut's is a solid 48.8, and it was 45.2 just last season. If the Knicks can pry either loose without sacrificing a first-round pick—they have two second-rounders this summer—they'd step closer to fielding a playoff-caliber defense.