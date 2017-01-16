How New York Knicks Should Address Each Area of Need at the NBA Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have the NBA's 11th-highest payroll and ninth-lowest net efficiency rating.

That should make them an active participant of the 2016-17 trade season, though it's tough to tell which role they'll play at the deadline.

If they're buying, their wish list will be extensive. Most of their needs revolve around their 25th-ranked defense, but they'd take better ball-movers and steady scorers if they could find them.

If New York sells, it could be one of the few clubs—if not the only one—offering a plug-and-play All-Star. If the front office has elevated Kristaps Porzingis atop the internal pecking order, it must consider demolishing today's core for better assets tomorrow.

Only the Knicks know where they'll turn, so we've provided blueprints for both contingencies. With the Feb. 23 deadline looming just over the horizon, here's how the Knicks can work either a quick reshuffle or a long-term rebuild.

