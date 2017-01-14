Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Domenico Berardi and Emre Can

Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus for Sassuolo starlet Domenico Berardi in the summer.

That’s according to Gazzetta di Modena (h/t Calciomercato.com), where it’s suggested the Reds have emerged as potential suitors for the winger, with boss Jurgen Klopp said to be a big admirer of the 22-year-old.

It’s noted that a fee of €22 million (£19 million) would be enough to convince the Italian club to sell Berardi. Ahead of the current campaign, Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi said there’s an agreement in place for the player to move to Juve next summer, per fcinternews.it (h/t Selene Scarsi of ESPN FC).

The forward has lit up Serie A in recent seasons, and although injury has prevented him from featuring as much as usual this term, his talent is indisputable. Here’s a look at some of Berardi’s best moments from the 2015-16 campaign:

Typically, the Italian has been utilised on the right flank for Sassuolo, and defenders in the top flight have found him difficult to cope with.

Technically, Berardi is one of the best forwards in the division. The winger is exceptional on the ball, able to strike from distance and offer a huge threat from dead ball situations. Additionally, Berardi can pick a pass when defenders stand off him and beat an opponent with his ability should they get too tight.

As noted by OptaPaolo, the youngster recently made his return to the first-team from injury, having previously only made two Serie A starts:

133 - Today Domenico Berardi has taken the field 133 days after his last Serie A appearance. Welcome. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 8, 2017

His recuperation will be a big boost to Sassuolo, who have looked a little one-dimensional in the final third without their star man. They are languishing down in 16th position this season, although they’re eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Even so, any advance from Liverpool will surely be resisted midseason. However, if the Reds were to come calling at the end of the campaign, it’d be a tempting option for Berardi, especially given Sassuolo are unlikely to qualify for Europe this season. But based on Scarsi's suggestions in the summer, it seems Juve are in pole position to secure the player.

Juventus Linked with Emre Can

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

According to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star), Juventus have made midfielder Emre Can a transfer target.

In the report it’s suggested the Germany international is not content with being a backup option at Anfield, with Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum as Klopp’s current starting trio in the middle of the park.

The Italian champions are said to be tracking Can as a result and have now made him a “main target,” with the 23-year-old’s contract set to expire in 2018.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Can is Klopp's fourth choice option in midfield.

Since joining the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, Can has largely impressed and featured in a variety of different positions for former manager Brendan Rodgers. However, as noted by Daniel Storey of Football365, there are times when the tempo of English football does tend to catch the midfielder by surprise:

Emre Can seems to be surprised that he can't have five seconds on, and eight touches of, the ball without being tackled. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 11, 2017

It’d be a big surprise if Liverpool were looking to sell Can on. As aforementioned, he’s a player who is capable of featuring in different positions, and given he’s still young, there’s plenty of room for improvement in his game yet.

Juventus would be an attractive proposition, although Massimiliano Allegri’s team have plenty of options to call upon in the middle third of the field, including elite talents like Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Claudio Marchisio. If Can is craving first-team football, Turin wouldn’t be the best career move.