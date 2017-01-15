10 Teams That Need a Big Trade ASAP

Sometimes a big trade can boost a team to playoff contention—and sometimes it simply cures a big headache.

Teams clearly needing to make a move aren't hard to find. In leagues such as the NFL, it is all about acquiring much-needed help to round out a roster. It's more complicated in a league such as the NBA, where a move can alter a franchise for years. Speaking of complicated, the MLB is the deep end of the pool when one takes into account farm systems.

The definition of a big trade varies. For some, it's clearing out a bad situation, a reset button of sorts, enabling a fresh start. For others, it is about the now and a chance to perhaps compete for something big.

Now, some of the usual suspects won't show up on a list like this. For instance, everyone seems to want the Sacramento Kings to make a big move with DeMarcus Cousins. But realistically speaking, it is in the team's best interest to find a way to make it work with the best center in the game.

As the sporting world really starts to sink its teeth into 2017, let's take a look at franchises in need of a major move to ensure a strong year—if not much more.