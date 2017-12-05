4-Star DB Prospect Tyreke Johnson Commits to Ohio State over Clemson, UCLA

Credit: Scout.com

Tyreke Johnson has long been regarded as one of the most complete defensive backs in the country, and the polished 4-star prospect cleared up his future plans Tuesday when he officially committed to Ohio State.

Johnson made the announcement in a video posted by 247Sports.

Johnson burst on the scene at Trinity Christian Academy, and he made his presence felt in the defensive backfield to such a degree that he solidified himself as the 38th-ranked player in the country.

The Jacksonville native also grades out as the fifth-best safety overall among all 2018 recruits and the seventh-best player in Florida.

At 6'1" and 175 pounds, Johnson should offer positional versatility at the next level since he stands to add some muscle as the developmental process continues.

According to Scout's official evaluation: "His frame may lean more towards safety down the road once he fills out, but he can cover and and loves to play on the island. His ball skills are like those of a top wideouts. He tracks the ball and picks passes off. Against the run, he is a solid tackler and he doesn't shy away from contact."

With the Buckeyes, Johnson projects as an instant difference-maker who will be called upon to help improve an Ohio State secondary that's tasked with shutting down some of the nation's hottest offenses week in and week out in the Big Ten.

With the ability to play physical press-man coverage along the boundary or serve as a rangy center fielder who can lay the wood and close on the ball in a split second, Johnson has the skills necessary to change the complexion of the Buckeyes' secondary for the better over the next few years.

Recruiting information via 247Sports unless otherwise noted.