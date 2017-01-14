AFCON 2017: Saturday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Hosts Gabon failed to win their first match of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, as Juary Soares of Guinea-Bissau scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw for his team.

The inevitable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the score for his team, but Gabon disappointed as a group and couldn't find a second goal to secure the result.

Burkina Faso and Cameroon will battle it out in Group A's other fixture later on Saturday. Here's a look at the results:

AFCON Results Gabon 1-1 Guinea-Bissau Burkina Faso vs. Cameroon Livescore.com

The current Group A standings:

AFCON Standings: Group A Pos Team PL W D L GF:GA Pts 1. Gabon 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 2. Guinea-Bissau 1 0 1 0 1:1 1 3. Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 4. Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 Livescore.com

Here's a look at Sunday's schedule:

AFCON Schedule Time Team A vs. Team B 4 p.m. GMT Algeria vs. Zimbabwe 7 p.m. GMT Tunisia vs. Senegal WhoScored.com

Recap

Gabon were expected to win their opener and end their ongoing winless streak against surprise qualifiers Guinea-Bissau, but the visitors surprised fans and pundits alike by putting together a solid performance.

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Their counters in particular were devastating and greatly troubled Gabon, who were backed by a home support that was perhaps less vocal than anticipated. Many big-name players have decided against playing in this year's AFCON, and the lack of anticipation was noticeable on the streets ahead of the encounter.

On the pitch, the action was entertaining, with Soares proving a handful for the Gabon defence. Juventus star Mario Lemina couldn't get a grip on the midfield proceedings, and Aubameyang was largely kept quiet in the first half.

Colin Udoh of KweseSports was impressed with the visitors:

HT: Gabon 0-0 G/Bissau. If the hosts thought the Djurtus were here to make up the numbers. . . #footbALLtogether #KweseAtAfcon — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) January 14, 2017

Gabon's level of play improved after the break, however. Lemina became more involved, and the hosts' dominance in midfield meant they had to be less afraid of the counter and were open to push up the pitch a little more.

To no one's surprise, it was Aubameyang who opened the scoring, although Ed Dove of Reuters noticed the stadium announcer did his part distracting the visiting team:

Goal Auba, Assist @BouangaDenis, MAJOR assist for babbling stadium announcer who distracted Guinea Bissau when they needed max concentration — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 14, 2017

Gabon seemed to be in full control, with Guinea-Bissau resorting to a couple of cynical fouls in order to break up the momentum. With time winding down, the best chances fell to the hosts, and their first win seemed secure.

But a late free-kick fell to Soares, who was given far too much space inside the box to fire his team on level terms.

Per Bleacher Report's Lars Pollman, this was hardly the result the hosts were looking for:

This was the game they were largely expected to win with Burkina Faso and Cameroon rated much higher than Guinea-Bissau. KO stage a tall ask — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) January 14, 2017

Dove noted Gabon have been in dreadful form of late, and the schedule will only get harder:

And just like that, we go from the winless streak ending to @fegafoot_gabon now having won just once in their last 10 matches...Inauspicious — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 14, 2017

Cameroon are always among the favourites to win AFCON, and Burkina Faso's talent level has improved drastically the last few years. The two sides will meet later on Saturday.