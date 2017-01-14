The Case For AJ Styles To Retain World Championship Through WWE WrestleMania 33

It’s January of 2017, and AJ Styles season is still in full effect. And while every independent wrestling publication with a niche, male following showers him with well-deserved “wrestler of the year” awards, WrestleMania season may prove to be the biggest test to his current position atop the SmackDown Live roster.



The returns of The Undertaker, John Cena, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, (likely) Triple H and others won’t only make it difficult for Styles to stand out, it could also push him out of a potential world championship match at WrestleMania 33.



With a WWE World Championship match against Cena at the Royal Rumble and a possible Elimination Chamber match on the horizon, who knows whether Styles' world championship reign will be able to survive the upcoming gauntlet that precedes the WWE’s biggest show of the year. But he should.



Styles has easily been the most consistent star on SmackDown Live, and that should be celebrated come April.

Win or lose, Cena will be in a main event-caliber match at WrestleMania. Being in a John Cena match at WrestleMania is the equivalent to being in a world championship match. Cena does not need a world championship during WrestleMania season. Styles does.



With recent news that the WWE is reportedly going away from Cena vs. The Undertaker, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc), Styles makes for Undertaker’s most compatible opponent given the dynamic of speed vs. size and Styles’ ability to have great matches with a wide range of performers.



Undertaker recently announced his bid for the Royal Rumble and should be considered the favorite. Styles’ match against John Cena can easily be considered a toss-up, but the current heel world champion feuding with Styles would bring out the best villain out of Styles, who is often cheered for his outstanding in-ring ability.



Styles recently opened up to Ben Flanagan of AL.com (h/t WrestlingInc) about his struggles as a heel:

Sometimes I feel like if I'm not getting people to boo me, then I'm not doing my job right. So that's on me. I need to be better about being the bad guy. And sometimes they just refuse. These fans just refuse to accept me as the bad guy. That has a lot to do with how much time I spent outside the WWE and coming here and doing so well, they respect that, I guess you could say. But it's up to me to make sure that these fans find a way to boo me.

As evidenced by his heavily anticipated appearance on Raw, nobody is going to boo The Undertaker. The WWE has preserved Undertaker’s legacy through rare appearances, and seeing the Deadman compete for possibly his final world championship at WrestleMania will give Styles all the firepower he needs to become a natural heel for the first time since he debuted in the WWE.