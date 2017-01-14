NFL Playoffs 2017: TV Coverage and Predictions for All AFC, NFC Divisional Games

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

This weekend's playoff action offers the best matchups so far.

Saturday marks the renewal of the NFL's playoff bracket, which features eight believable champions ready to overcome familiar foes in an effort to reach conference title games.

Based on the odds out of Las Vegas, some teams seem more believable than others, but the NFL playoffs have taught fans time and again to never underestimate a team left standing.

Saturday's slate features both the biggest spread of the round (Houston at New England) alongside perhaps the most unpredictable (Seattle at Atlanta). Sunday features the closest spreads thanks to Dallas hosting Green Bay and Kansas City hosting Pittsburgh, with the NFL pushing back the latter matchup due to weather concerns.

Let's take one final look at the bracket information before kickoff.

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round

Game Date Time (ET) TV Point Spread Prediction Seattle at Atlanta Jan. 14 4:35 p.m. Fox Atlanta (5) ATL 30-24 Houston at New England Jan. 14 8:15 p.m. CBS New England (-16) NE 35-17 Green Bay at Dallas Jan. 15 4:40 p.m. Fox Dallas (-4) GB 23-20 Pittsburgh at Kansas City Jan. 15 8:20 p.m. NBC Kansas City (-1.5) KC 24-20 Author's predictions, OddsShark

Analyzing Each Game's X-Factor

Seattle at Atlanta: Taylor Gabriel

It's hard to complain about a rematch here when the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons get together.

Fans know the deal—this comes down to Matt Ryan's elite offense against Richard Sherman's defense. Back in Week 6, Ryan, in the middle of an MVP-worthy campaign, almost had his Falcons do the unthinkable by winning in Seattle.

The team wound up losing 26-24, but the result gives insight into the player who could decide the rematch outright—Atlanta's Taylor Gabriel.

Atlanta struggled running the ball, gaining 52 rushing yards, and Julio Jones was the only receiving target able to catch more than five passes while dueling with Sherman. At the time, Gabriel hadn't been incorporated into the offense much.

Maybe this was the turning point for Atlanta's coaches. Gabriel went on to receive five or more targets in six of his next eight games, scoring six touchdowns.

Sherman can't cover two wideouts on his own, so Gabriel's ability to produce when called upon could decide the game.

Houston at New England: Brock Osweiler

Could it be anyone else?

The Houston Texans took a 27-0 loss to the New England Patriots early in the season despite being fortunate enough to catch the Patriots while Tom Brady served his suspension.

Hence the gaudy spread.

Embattled Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler went 24-of-41 for 196 yards and one interception in that loss. At the time, it was easy to think Osweiler was simply struggling with his new team, yet he went on to lose his job later in the season, albeit briefly.

Osweiler was back under center against the Oakland Raiders in the first round, throwing for just 168 yards and one score.

New England has made a hobby of bullying quarterbacks this year, ranking 12th against the pass (237.9 yards allowed per game) and first in points allowed (15.6). If Osweiler can't put up a few touchdowns while trying to keep pace with Tom Brady, he'll help oddsmakers look quite smart.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City: Tyreek Hill

Expect someone else?

One could classify Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell as an X-factor, but it would feel like taking a shortcut. Ditto for Ben Roethlisberger, though he does struggle on the road.

But Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill personifies the definition. He scored one touchdown against the Steelers in a 43-14 loss in Week 4.

One only has to look at a 30-27 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos in Week 12 to see Hill's importance; he caught a touchdown, ran for another and took a kick return back for a score, carrying the Chiefs on his back.

The Chiefs, incredible home-field advantage or not, might need a similar performance from Hill based on how strong the Pittsburgh offense has looked down the stretch.

Whether Hill is able to impact the game in all phases or disappears might dictate whether the Chiefs can score a win at home.

Green Bay at Dallas: Jared Cook

In a game featuring Aaron Rodgers and electric rookies such as Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, it sounds odd to call Jared Cook, a player with 377 yards and one touchdown over 10 games, an X-factor.

Alas, Cook's rather large (6'5", 254 lbs) presence changes the complexion of the Green Bay offense.

A simple stat Bleacher Report's Zach Kruse provided says it all:

Aaron Rodgers threw 21 TDs and just 1 INT with Jared Cook on the field in 2016, per @ESPNStatsInfo. #xfactor — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 13, 2017

Cook himself hasn't done much damage this year. But the Green Bay Packers won eight of the team's 10 games when he suited up. Coincidentally enough, he didn't play in Week 6 when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Packers rather easily 30-16 at Lambeau Field. Rodgers only threw one touchdown with one interception.

Cook is more important than ever in this rematch, as the Packers announced they won't have Jordy Nelson on the field.

How Dallas responds to Cook being on the field for the rematch might influence how much damage Rodgers can do while seeking revenge.

