WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Examining Worst Betting Options Based on Early Odds

The Royal Rumble is rapidly approaching, and early betting odds are in at OddsShark, with a few surprising names at or near the top of the list.

Some make sense when one looks past the surface. They're logical choices that fit stories that have been told in the past.

Others are fantastical picks that inspire potential dream matchups.

But a few others do not appear to fit into the WrestleMania 33 puzzle at all.

These Superstars rank as the worst betting options based on those early odds.

Other Early Royal Rumble Odds Superstar Odds Finn Balor 7/1 Chris Jericho 7/1 Goldberg 12/1 Samoa Joe 16/1 Brock Lesnar 16/1 Odds Shark

The Undertaker (11/8)

The Undertaker is the top favorite, and considering John Cena's spot in the WWE World Championship match against AJ Styles, fans are salivating over the idea of a Cena-Undertaker match at WrestleMania.

Not only would The Phenom winning be a colossal waste of time in that he does not need it, nor would WWE benefit from having a part-time competitor fighting for a title he has no business holding, it would also contradict his recent return to Raw and teased feud with Braun Strowman.

If the intent is for him to compete in a SmackDown brand match at the Showcase of the Immortals, why have him return to Raw to announce his entry into the match?

It does not make sense, nor does the idea of The Phenom winning the Rumble and receiving a shot at a title he cannot carry and defend on a consistent basis.

From a booking standpoint, it would provide WrestleMania with a high-profile main event, but The Undertaker is already a draw based on name and reputation alone. He does not need a championship prop to heighten the significance of his matches on that stage.

Braun Strowman (3/1)

At 3-1 odds, Braun Strowman is the second-biggest favorite to leave San Antonio with a Royal Rumble victory. Recent booking certainly suggests that he is in store for a monumental push, and deservedly so. He has made the most of his increased television time and role ahead of the show.

Yet he is still far too inexperienced on the biggest stages to receive that type of boost this early.

Strowman has been impressive in recent matches with Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn, but he has not had a high-profile match that suggests that he can bring it on the biggest stage known to professional wrestling. With little proof of his ability to succeed at that level, there is real concern about pushing him too hard, too fast and having it backfire.

While Strowman should be spotlighted in the January 29 match, a win is not the correct booking decision for the big man. In fact, it would spur backlash that could very well unravel everything WWE Creative has accomplished up to this point.

Randy Orton (3/1)

Randy Orton is SmackDown's top choice to win the Royal Rumble according to OddsShark, a revelation that is puzzling, given the current storyline The Viper finds himself in.

As a member of The Wyatt Family, Orton finds himself at the center of dissension among teammates. Luke Harper clearly does not trust Orton. The issues between them cost the Wyatts the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and have created animosity within the once strong unit.

If anything, Orton appears destined for a showdown with Harper or Bray Wyatt himself, not a championship clash with Styles or whoever else might emerge as WWE world champion ahead of WrestleMania.

Logistically and creatively, it does not make sense for Orton to explode out of the pack now and suddenly compete for the title, even if he is a future Hall of Famer who is never completely out of place in the main event scene.