Barcelona vs. Las Palmas: Score and Reaction from 2017 La Liga Match

Barcelona cruised to a win over Las Palmas during Saturday's La Liga action, winning 5-0 at the Camp Nou stadium.

Luis Suarez gave the hosts an early lead, and Lionel Messi broke Las Palmas' resolve in the second half. Suarez and Arda Turan added two more goals in two minutes, and Aleix Vidal put the final score on the board.

As shared by the Catalans' official Twitter account, Neymar started from the bench, with Rafinha replacing him:

The Catalans started the match by pressing high up the pitch and putting tremendous amounts of pressure on the Las Palmas defence. It took just two minutes for the tactic to bear fruit, as Roque Mesa was carded for a foul on Suarez.

That gave Messi his first chance to continue his remarkable form with free-kicks, but his first attempt flew comically high of the target.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Las Palmas improved after a tricky start to the half and even managed some spells of possession, but the hosts remained the more dangerous side by far.

After 14 minutes, Andre Gomes found some space on the right wing, and the Portugal international picked out Suarez with a cross, with the latter blasting home a great finish.

Per Squawka Football, the Uruguayan has been scoring at a solid pace this season:

Luis Suarez scores his 13th LaLiga goal of the season, joining Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts. pic.twitter.com/fgxEhAye7q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 14, 2017

The Blaugrana resumed their attacks after the opener, and Mesa had to make a last-ditch tackle to deny Suarez a second goal. Rafinha also went close after a quick break, although the Brazilian perhaps should have tried to play a pass, rather than go for glory.

Goalkeeper Javi Varas did well to keep out Gomes after another clever attack, and the former Valencia man kept busy, firing over after 32 minutes. Messi also couldn't hit the target, although his strike just wide of the post may have been an attempted cross.

Both Messi and Suarez failed to keep their runs onside after good passing movements, and the former had another go from a free-kick, but Varas stood firm. At half-time, the score was still 1-0.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

The visitors started the second half well, with Kevin-Prince Boateng providing most of the danger and nearly testing goalkeeper Marc-Ander ter Stegen for the first time. He missed the target with an ambitious drive and tried his hand at an acrobatic volley, but the Catalan defence stood firm.

On the other side of the pitch, Messi doubled the lead by firing home a rebound after a great move set up by Turan and Rafinha, making some history in the process:

Lionel Messi’s goal vs. Las Palmas means he has now scored against every other current La Liga team. 💯 pic.twitter.com/9QBHKsE9Q1 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 14, 2017

Sport's Sam Marsden thought it was the final blow for Las Palmas:

Messi makes it 2-0. Should be game over. He's now scored 13 in last 12 games & has scored in seven straight matches since the clasico. — Sam Marsden (@samuelmarsden) January 14, 2017

He was soon proved right. Suarez soon added a third goal, and just two minutes later, the former Liverpool man found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper again. Varas made the initial save, but Turan was there to clean up and make it 4-0.

Per Yahoo Sport UK's Andrew Gaffney, things went south quickly for the visitors:

Wow. Las Palmas imploding here.



Two in two minutes for Barca. Luis Suarez with his second, then Arda makes it 4-0. #LaLiga — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) January 14, 2017

Las Palmas all but gave up after the fourth goal, allowing Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to make a number of changes and tell his players to take their foot off the gas. Jordi Alba had a shooting chance after a lovely flick on from Messi, but his shot flew over the crossbar.

It took 76 minutes for Ter Stegen to make his first real contribution, as he easily saved a shot from Boateng, while on the other side of the pitch, Vidal got his name on the scoresheet, scoring off a great assist from Paco Alcacer.

The latter should have added a sixth goal, missing from close range, but it hardly mattered, as the final result wasn't in doubt.

Barcelona's next outing will be the Copa del Rey match against Real Sociedad, while Las Palmas host Deporivo La Coruna in La Liga.