UFC Fight Night 103 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

It's time to break out the Octagon for 2017, and if flipping the calendar is in anyway emblematic of change, then Fight Night 103 is the perfect way to kick off the new year.

The card, oddly scheduled for a Sunday, is headlined by a contest between a fading UFC legend and one of the sport's most promising young talents. BJ Penn, a former champion in two weight classes, has won just one of his previous seven fights, while rising star Yair Rodriguez has run his UFC record to 5-0 in style.

The classic old lion vs. young lion matchup will be preceded by 11 additional contests, including a trio of main card fights. Included in the list of main card scraps are battles between Marcin Held and Joe Lauzon, Court McGee and Ben Saunders and John Moraga and Sergio Pettis.

While UFC 103 is likely to play out as a changing of the guard narrative, we here at Bleacher Report are more about consistency. The same names you've grown to know and scoff at in the comments are back to provide you with our main card predictions.

It's Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter, Steven Rondina and Craig Amos, back for another season. Read on for our collective insight.