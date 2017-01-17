2017 NBA Mock Draft: The Top 30 as Season's Second Half Begins

The midway point of the NBA season has arrived, and the theme of the draft has become crystal clear: It's all about guards and freshmen in 2017.

We now project the first three picks to be one-and-done lead ball-handlers.

Needs were taken into account for this mock draft, though talent still holds the most weight in determining what order the prospects get picked. Previous trades will also factor heavily into the lottery. If the current standings hold, two of the top six picks will be sent to other teams.

Draft order based on NBA standings heading into Monday, January 16, 2017. Draft-pick trades were accounted for.