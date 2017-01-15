The Hottest Boxing Storylines for the Week of January 15

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The 2017 boxing slate is off to a tremendous start!

Badou Jack and James DeGale went life and death for 12 epic rounds Saturday night at the Barclays Center with the fight ending in a fair draw. You could have scored the bout (fairly) for either man in a contest that set the bar for Fight of the Year.

On the same card, uber-prospect Gervonta Davis graduated to world champion status with a colossal knockout of Jose Pedraza. We ponder whether Davis will be 2017's breakout star.

Also, Canelo Alvarez has finalized his pay-per-view bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Is this ploy the official end of the post-Floyd Mayweather Jr. era?

Speaking of which, we'll also check in on the latest ridiculousness between Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao's fight with Jeff Horn.

These are the hottest boxing storylines for the week!